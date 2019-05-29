PHOTOS: Love where you live? Take a photo and enter to win a trip to Yukon

Vancouver, BC Photo by Jim Hatch Victoria, BC Photo by Sarah Nicole Faucher Pitt Lake, BC Photo by Ashley Balston Summerland, BC Photo by Nicole Hunziker-Basler Crescent Beach, BC Photo by Ken McAllister Sorrento, BC Photo by Ann Steenhuysen Steveston, BC Photo by Carmen Arcilla Vancouver, BC Photo by Ken McAllister English Bay, BC Photo by Grant Crawford Victoria, BC Photo by Jon Snell

Entries from the London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are showcasing the best locales from destinations across Western Canada. Starry backyard views, coastlines, bright light cities, and more are being entered to win a selection of prizes.

This year offers a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, mobile entry, love where you live, and festivals and events.

To enter click here.



