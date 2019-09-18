55+ BC Games: Mighty medal haul for Greater Trail athletes

The West Kootenay Sixers softball team took home silver at the 55-plus 2019 BC Games in Kelowna on the weekend. After winning gold at the 2018 Games, the Sixers lost to Kamloops 22-17 in the final after going 5-1-1 in the round robin, including a win against the gold-medal team. From back-left: Lonnie D’Andrea, Lorne Wuori, Bob Murray, Carson Eriksen, Mike Roach, and Barry Benner. Middle from left: Christine Wayling, Christine Mota, Rick Lowen, Joe Capriglione, and Ken Haines. Front from left: Luree Gould, Manny Mota, Steve Cutts, Kevin Millanson, and Michelle Johnston.

Greater Trail athletes excel for Zone 6 West Kootenay-Boundary at 55+ BC Games

Almost 4,200 athletes competed in 33 different sports from hockey to horseshoes at the 55+ 2019 BC Games from Sept. 11-14 in Kelowna.

Hockey rinks, baseball diamonds, golf courses, swimming pools and Track and Field centres were all filled as athletes from across BC descended on the Okanagan city for the record-setting event. The number of athletes is the most to ever compete at the Games.

A strong contingent of West Kootenay athletes from Greater Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Salmo, Grand Forks, and the Slocan Valley took home 89 medals including 30 gold, 27 silver and 32 bronze.

Greater Trail athletes contributed to much of that haul, as Zone 6 West Kootenay-Boundary finished in eighth place out of 12 teams, and well ahead of ninth-place East Kootenay with a 53-medal total (16G, 26S, 11B).

The Okanagan-Similkameen topped the standings with a 422 medal total, including 180 gold, 119 silver, and 123 bronze. Fraser Valley came second with 412 (171G, 133S, 108B), and Lower Mainland third with 278 medals (118G, 91S, 69B).

Below is a look at Greater Trail’s medalists at the BC Games.

Hockey: The 65+ Glacier Kings won gold. Greater Trail players include many former Senior Trail Smoke Eaters like Doug Jones, Wayne Florko, and Jim Stuart.

The 60+ Kootenay Kings skated to silver with Rossland’s Cal Dueck, Wayne Mahar and Mike Ramsay, along with Trail players Ron Cox, Robert Wasylkiw, and Terry Thomas contributing.

Curling: The 65+ rink of Fruitvale curlers Myrna Reichmuth and Paul and Marnie Devlin along with Castlegar’s Jim Swanson claimed the silver medal.

Bowling: Fruitvale bowler Rick LeDuc rolled his way to bronze in the 55+ Men’s high-scratch singles 5-pin.

Softball: The West Kootenay Sixers (see photo) just fell short of their second consecutive gold, settling for silver in 55+ Mixed Slo-pitch.

Swimming: Rossland’s Barb Roberts led the way in the pool, winning three gold and three silver medals in 80-84 women’s, while Trail’s Steve Miller, 70-74, earned two bronze medals in 50-m backstroke and 200-m Individual Medley.

Pickleball: Greater Trail duo of Kelly Moore and Rob Hawton won bronze in Men’s 3.5 doubles play, while Montrose’s Rob Ferguson teamed up with Castlegar’s Cal Herle to claim bronze in the Men’s 4.0 doubles.

Cycling: Trail cyclist Karen Lees, 65-69, earned three bronze medals in Time Trial, Road Race, and Hill Climb. Genelle rider Doug Hicks, 60+, earned bronze in Time Trial.

Golf: Trail golfer Thomas Stevens won silver for Men’s 80-84 Low Gross. Salmo’s Terry Hearne captured gold for low net among golfers 75-79.

Cribbage: Montrose’s Ken Nickel teamed up with Castlegar’s Nadia Doskoch to win gold in 55+ pairs Crib.

Horseshoes: Trail’s Dorothy Harrold won gold in the women’s 55+ singles at the 30-ft. Group B horseshoe pitch. Jim Harrold won bronze on the 65+ Men’s Group C pitch.

 

The West Kootenay 65+ Glacier Kings won gold at the 55+BC Senior Games last week, beating Victoria in the final, 4-1. Back from left: Jim Stuart, Wayne Florko, Bill Kestell, Doug McRae, Dan Maglio, John Perry, Doug McMullen, and Joe Williams. Front from left: Doug Kennedy, Harry Pringle, Doug Jones, Ken Kambeitz, Glen Campbell, and Rick Ragon.

West Kootenay Kings won silver at the Games with (from back left) Terry Thomas, Don Thompson, Warren Johnston, Pat Severyn, Grant Apostoliuk, Mike Ramsey, Glen McRae, Norm Deverney, and Brent Petrick. (front from left) Wayne Mahar, Rob Wasylkiw, Mike Grace, Ron Cox, Dave MacKinnon, and Cal Dueck.

Trail’s Steve Miller swam to bronze in the 200-m Individual Medley and the 50-m Backstroke.

