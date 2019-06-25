AM Ford rallies behind Cuban baseball team

Residents are already dropping off baseball and softball gear to support AM Ford’s initiative to donate equipment of all ages to Union de Reyes baseball league in Matanzas Province, Cuba.

AM Ford, sponsor of the senior men’s Trail Orioles team, is asking residents to donate their used baseball and softball gear and balls to the Union de Reyes baseball organization from Matanzas province, Cuba.

Owner Dan Ashman, who is also a huge supporter of the Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament (GFI), was inspired by the Union de Reyes’ team’s visit to Canada, their recent games against the Orioles, and participation in the GFI.

After speaking with Cuba’s coaches and players, Ashman learned that towns in Cuba are constantly struggling to find equipment to run their leagues and keep players playing one of the most popular sports in the country.

Ashman encourages Trail residents to drop off any new or used baseball gloves, shoes, uniforms, catching equipment and baseballs to the AM Ford and AM Ford Plus in Trail, at Ferraro Foods in Trail and Rossland, and at the GFI if going through Grand Forks.

If possible, the equipment should be dropped off by July 2, just before the Cuban team is scheduled to head home.

“If we end up with surplus and the stuff keeps coming in, we’ll make arrangements to get it there,” said Ashman.