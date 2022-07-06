(File photo)

(File photo)

B.C. commits $500K to address abuse in amateur sport

Funding will go toward viaSport’s Play Safe B.C. program

B.C. is stepping up to the plate and providing $500,000 towards programs to end abuse in amateur sports.

The funding will be directed to viaSport’s Play Safe B.C. program that addresses harassment, abuse, discrimination and other negative behaviours in amateur sports.

Work has been underway for the last few years to address negative behaviours.

All provincially funded sport organizations have adopted the B.C. Universal Code of Conduct, which sets out mandatory and prohibited behaviours for B.C amateur sport, almost 1,000 leaders and board members in amateur sport organizations have completed Commit to Kids training, a course by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection that aims to safeguard kids from sexual abuse, and 200 B.C. sport organizations have committed to the Coaching Association of Canada’s Responsible Coaching Movement pledge.

“Everyone has the right to be safe and to play in an environment free of harassment, abuse and discrimination. I believe in the transformative power of sport,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Through our partnership with viaSport, we are responding to a call to action, and we are committed to leading the way to safer sport experiences with the new B.C. Play Safe initiative that empowers the sport community to better recognize and prevent abuse.”

The province is also promoting the Canadian Sport Helpline (1-888-83SPORT), a federal referral service for victims or witnesses of harassment, abuse or discrimination in sport.

ViaSport said the new funding will go toward continuing their education and awareness programs to ensure all athletes, coaches, officials, parents and bystanders understand and recognize maltreatment and know what to do if they encounter or witness it. Leaders of sports organizations will also be offered skills training and resources to deliver safer sports experiences.

READ MORE: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Previous story
Trail All Stars prep for District playdown vs Cranbrook
Next story
NHL’s 2022-23 season to begin in Europe, first games in Canada come 5 days later

Just Posted

The BC SPCA advises: on hot humid days it’s best to keep pets inside with plenty of cold water; outdoor exercise and walks are best in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler; bring water and take breaks in the shade; if pavement is too hot to comfortably place your hand on for several seconds, it is too hot for your dog. Some dogs don’t know their own limits; use caution with exercise such as running and fetch as you may need to stop your dog from overdoing it. Photo: SPCA.bc.ca
Trail RCMP report suggests a quiet start to July

Friends of the Rossland Range invite the public to come enjoy a walk along its new mountain trail. Hard packed and easily accessible, the path boasts two benches with forest and mountain views, and an easily accessible cabin and outhouse for those with disabilities. (Photo by Rob Richardson)
Rossland Range introduces accessible trail for all

Trail Little League All Star coaches D.J. Ashman and Steve Robinson deliver a double fungo fielding frenzy at the All Stars practice at Andy Bilesky Park. The All Stars are preparing for a District playdown versus the Cranbrook Bandits on July 16-17. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail All Stars prep for District playdown vs Cranbrook

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital still offers cancer treatments despite a shortage of oncologists in the West Kootenay. File photo
Doctor shortage prompts changes to West Kootenay cancer care