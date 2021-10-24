Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada got into the win column with a pair of victories Sunday, Oct. 24, at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Beijing. The event is being held at the same venue that will host the sport at the 2022 Paralympics. (Team Canada Photo)

B.C. curler helps Canada win at World Wheelchair championships

Three-time world champ Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen scores wins over Switzerland and host China Sunday, Oct. 24

After opening the 2021 Kuntai Group World Wheelchair Curling Championship Saturday with a loss to the USA, Canada rebounded Sunday, Oct. 24, with a two-win day; victorious over Switzerland and China.

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest, three-time world champ, is throwing third stones and is vice-skip for Team Canada.

“We’re happy to get in the win column,” said Canadian skip Mark Ideson. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in a competitive environment, so we knew there was gonna be rustiness.”

In their first game of the day, Canada started without last rock advantage against Switzerland. After forcing the Swiss to one in the first end, Canada answered with two, and then a steal of two in the third.

The two sides traded singles for the rest of the game, resulting in a 6-3 victory for Canada.

In the second draw of the day, Canada faced China, this time starting with the hammer. Canada opted to blank three ends before China stole the fourth to lead 1-0. Canada responded with a score of two and a steal, taking a 3-1 lead. They forced China to one in the sixth, and took one in the seventh. Up two playing the eighth, Canada ran their opponent out of rocks to claim their second win of the day, 4-2.

For all teams, this is more than a World Championship. This is a dress rehearsal for the Paralympics. The venue is the same building where the Paralympics will be held in March of 2022. Canada has already qualified for the Games.

Canada resumes Monday with games against Sweden and Scotland. In the meantime, with limited tourist options in Beijing due to COVID-19, they’re certain that they can keep themselves entertained.

For more information about the 2021 World Wheelchair Curling Championship, including scores, schedules and team lineups, go to worldcurling.org/events/wwhcc2021/.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen curler seeks fourth world title

