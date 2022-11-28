B.V. Nitehawks beat Kelowna Chiefs in shootout

Stojan stymies Kelowna shooters, Hanson scores in shootout for the Nitehawks 4-3 victory over Chiefs

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks got back on the winning track on Friday at the B.V. Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks skated to a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Kelowna Chiefs on Friday at the Hawks Nest.

The Nitehawks carried the play early but found themselves trailing 1-0 after the first 20 minutes.

In a physical second period, Nathan Dominici tallied his 12th of the season on the power play at 5:33 to tie it. But Kelowna answered regaining the lead with a power play goal from Zach McCormick midway through the period.

Nitehawks forward Jeremy Hanson scored his fifth of the season at 12:37 to tie it at 2-2, and Beau Manaigre finished a set up from Cooper Ross and Lucas Gartner to give the Hawks a 3-2 lead heading to the final frame.

The teams played a more disciplined third period, but the Chiefs Max Jugnauth tied the game with three minutes left on the clock to send it to overtime.

Nothing was solved in the extra frame, despite a 7-3 shot advantage for the Nitehawks. But Connor Stojan stopped all three Kelowna shooters, and Hanson netted his shootout attempt for the Nitehawks for the 4-3 victory.

Beaver Valley outshot Kelowna 42-28, and went 1-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the PK. The Nitehawks improve their record to 10-8-0-2 and sit in third in the Neil Murdoch Division standings.

B.V. will travel to Nelson on Tuesday for a tilt against the division leading Leafs at 7 p.m. and return to Fruitvale on Friday to complete the home-and-home vs the Leafs.

Beaver Valley plays the Princeton Posse on Saturday night with the game starts at 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest.

