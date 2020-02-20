B.V. Skating Club impressive at East Kootenay skate

The Beaver Valley Skating Club shone at the East Kootenay Invitational Skating Championship in Kimberley last month winning a myriad of medals and ribbons. From back left: Jocelyn Derksen, Payton Fowler, Claire Sibbald, Bryan Chan, Yvonne Gregory, (front) Poppy Trpstra and Adleigh Rodgers.

The Beaver Valley Skating Club (BVSC) had a spectacular showing at the East Kootenay Invitational in Kimberly last month.

In the Freeskate Events: Claire Sibbald captured first place in Star 9 and in Gold Women, while Yvonne Gregory earned third place in Gold Women and was fourth in Star 9.

Brian Chan captured first place in Star 6, and Jocelyn Derksen earned a silver ribbon in Star 3.

Adleigh Rodgers skated to a silver ribbon in Star 2, while Poppy Terpstra won the bronze ribbon.

Artistic Events: Brian Chan captured top spot in men’s Gold Artistic, Yvonne Gregory skated to third place in ladies’ Gold Artistic, and Jocelyn Derksen place third in Star 5 Artistic.

Dance Events: Claire Sibbald was golden again in Gold Dance, Jocelyn Derksen place fourth in Solo Dance 6/7, Adleigh Rodgers came fifth in 4/5 dance, and Poppy Terpstra took home the bronze ribbon in 2/3 Dance.

Elements: Adleigh Rodgers skated to a first place showing in Star 2.

Congratulations to all the BVSC skaters and coaches.