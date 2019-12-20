B.V. Skating Club sparkles at West Kootenay skate

The Beaver Valley Skating Club climbed the podium 13 times at the West Kootenay Invitational

The Beaver Valley Skating Club put up sparkling results at the West Kootenay Invitational skate competition in Nelson earlier this month. Back row, from left: Nathan Kreuzer, Bree Fitzpatrick, Yvonne Gregory, Brian Chan, Claire Sibbald, and Robert Verhelst. Front row: Jocelyn Derksen, Poppy Terpstra, Amaya Needham, and Payton Fowler. John Piccolo photo.

The Beaver Valley Skating Club pulled off a myriad of podium-winning performances at the West Kootenay Invitational Skate competition earlier this month.

The Nelson Skating Club hosted the event, and featured skaters from around the Kootenays in the first competition of the regional season.

Skaters competed in ‘free skate’ events that highlights jumping and spinning elements, as well as ‘artistic’ programs and ‘solo dance’ events at the Nelson and District Community Complex, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

“Hosting the competition was a special opportunity for skaters to show friends and family their skills and performance capabilities,” Nelson skating coach Sarah Gower told the Nelson Star. “It’s a chance for local figure skaters to shine and show people what a beautiful and demanding sport figure skating is.”

In ‘Elements’, skaters compete against each other with four individual elements including jumps, spins, and field moves and are a popular and a fun competition wind up.

The Beaver Valley skaters, coached by Lis Iannone and Janet O’Neil, took home 13 medals at the event.

Brian Chan skated to first place in Star 6 Men and in Gold Men and Women Artistic. Claire Sibbald topped the podium in Gold Women freeskate and came third in Star 9 Women. Robert Verhelst won gold in the Open Male and Women Interpretive and Nathan Kreuzer won first place in Star 8-9 Solo Dance.

Jocelyn Derksen earned second place in Star 3 freeskate, while Bree Fitzpatrick earned second in Star 5 Elements, and third in Star 9 Artistic, and Gold Solo Dance. Yvonne Gregory earned second place in Gold Artistic and third spot in Gold freeskate. Payton Fowler came second in Star 6-7 Solo Dance.