The Beaver Valley Skating Club put up sparkling results at the West Kootenay Invitational skate competition in Nelson earlier this month. Back row, from left: Nathan Kreuzer, Bree Fitzpatrick, Yvonne Gregory, Brian Chan, Claire Sibbald, and Robert Verhelst. Front row: Jocelyn Derksen, Poppy Terpstra, Amaya Needham, and Payton Fowler. John Piccolo photo.

B.V. Skating Club sparkles at West Kootenay skate

The Beaver Valley Skating Club climbed the podium 13 times at the West Kootenay Invitational

The Beaver Valley Skating Club pulled off a myriad of podium-winning performances at the West Kootenay Invitational Skate competition earlier this month.

The Nelson Skating Club hosted the event, and featured skaters from around the Kootenays in the first competition of the regional season.

Skaters competed in ‘free skate’ events that highlights jumping and spinning elements, as well as ‘artistic’ programs and ‘solo dance’ events at the Nelson and District Community Complex, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

“Hosting the competition was a special opportunity for skaters to show friends and family their skills and performance capabilities,” Nelson skating coach Sarah Gower told the Nelson Star. “It’s a chance for local figure skaters to shine and show people what a beautiful and demanding sport figure skating is.”

In ‘Elements’, skaters compete against each other with four individual elements including jumps, spins, and field moves and are a popular and a fun competition wind up.

The Beaver Valley skaters, coached by Lis Iannone and Janet O’Neil, took home 13 medals at the event.

Brian Chan skated to first place in Star 6 Men and in Gold Men and Women Artistic. Claire Sibbald topped the podium in Gold Women freeskate and came third in Star 9 Women. Robert Verhelst won gold in the Open Male and Women Interpretive and Nathan Kreuzer won first place in Star 8-9 Solo Dance.

Jocelyn Derksen earned second place in Star 3 freeskate, while Bree Fitzpatrick earned second in Star 5 Elements, and third in Star 9 Artistic, and Gold Solo Dance. Yvonne Gregory earned second place in Gold Artistic and third spot in Gold freeskate. Payton Fowler came second in Star 6-7 Solo Dance.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Just Posted

Fatal crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

Try some non-traditional wine pairing for holiday feasts

Benjamin Howard is a BC-born Sommelier who recently moved to Trail

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

St. Michael’s Christmas Concert takes the Trail stage, tonight

Grapevine: Events for the week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 25

David Suzuki bringing climate talk to Trail

Tickets on sale at the box office or online at trail-arts.com

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier

One year later, the 105 year-old structure is complete again, but fundraising continues

Most Read