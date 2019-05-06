Cam Basarab Cam Basarab

BCMML: Kootenay Ice name new head coach

The Major Midget Kootenay Ice name Cam Basarab as their new head coach

The Major Midget Kootenay Ice named Cam Basarab as their new head coach on Friday.

Basarab replaces Ice coach Kris Boyce who joined the team after its move from Nelson to Trail and the J. L. Crowe High Performance Academy in 2016. In the program’s first year, Boyce led the Ice to its first playoff appearance since its inception in 2006.

Basarab joins the Ice following one season with the Campbell River Storm of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League and two seasons as the assistant video coach of the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Basarab has previous coaching experience with the Lethbridge Midget Hurricanes and the Coaldale Copperheads in Alberta’s Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL).

“We’re very, very happy,” said Ice General Manager Les Cleverly. “He was able to participate in our spring camp, he was present at that, doing some evaluations. He had expressed interest before, so it was good to have him here to get the lay of the land. We hadn’t made any decisions at that point, because we still had a bunch of applications.”

Assisting Basarab behind the bench will be returning assistant coach Kyle Hope and newcomer, but familiar Trail face, Darrell Boisvert as assistant coach/mentor.

Kootenay committed 11 players following their spring camp last month, and Basarab will be with the Ice recruiting staff in Langley at the end of the month for the Major Midget Prospects Camp.

The Ice also send a thank you to former coaches Kris Boyce, Dyne Parker and Mason Spear for their hard work and commitment.

The MML was established in 2004 to provide elite level 15, 16 and 17-year-old players an opportunity to play within their own age group at a high level and be developed for the next level of hockey. These teams have an opportunity each year to compete for the TELUS Cup, Canada’s National Midget Championship.

Previous story
Trump awards medal to Tiger Woods, calls him ‘true legend’

Just Posted

Trail RCMP identify victim of alleged murder

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released a few more details on the case late Monday

Montrose man charged with murder

The man made his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

Body of man recovered from Kootenay River

The man had been missing for almost a year after his truck plunged into the river.

Trail RCMP update on woman found dead in Montrose

One man has been arrested according to a report from the South East District Major Crime Unit

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Most Read