Beaver Valley Nitehawks mount comeback in Creston

Nitehawks forward Judah Makway faces off against the Creston Thunder Cats in Creston on Wednesday. Photo: Steve Piccolo

Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Owen Albers stopped 39 shots in a 2-2 tie with the Creston Thunder Cats on Wednesday.

The Nitehawks Kaleb Percival scored a shorthanded goal with 43 seconds remaining as B.V. came back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to earn a tie.

With no overtime in pre-season play, the Nitehawks record goes to 1-3-1, while Creston remains undefeated at 3-0-1. The Nitehawks fell 7-1 to the Thunder Cats in their opening pre-season match, and have two games left before the regular season starts on Oct. 1.

Creston opened the scoring at 16:30 of the first with a Tyler Badger goal. The game would remain 1-0 through two periods with the Thunder Cats carrying the play and outshooting B.V. 31-18.

Blake Hilterman put Creston up 2-0 midway through the third, but Hawks forward Hayden Stocks started the late comeback and scored a powerplay goal with just over five minutes remaining.

The Thunder Cats had a golden chance to put the game away when the Nitehawks player was sent off for cross-checking with 1:24 to play. However, Percival turned the tables and notched his first of the pre-season in the final minute, scoring short-handed for the 2-2 final.

The Nitehawks outshot Creston 16-11 in the third period, but the Cats held a 41-34 edge through three periods.

The Nitehawks host the Grand Forks Border Bruins Friday, Sept. 24 at the Beaver Valley Arena before winding up their pre-season on Saturday in Grand Forks.

