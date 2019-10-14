Former Nelson Leafs goalie Hunter Young is now part of the B.V. Nitehawks team, backstopping B.V. to a 4-2 win over the Chase Heat on Saturday at the Hawks Nest. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks beat the Heat, roll over Rockies

Beaver Valley Nitehawks hold down top spot in the Neil Murdoch Division with two weekend wins

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks continued their winning ways, sweeping their home games this weekend to sit comfortably atop the Neil Murdoch Division with 18 points.

The Nitehawks improved their record to 8-1-0-2 and remain undefeated at home after a 5-2 victory over the Columbia Valley Rockies on Friday, and a 4-2 win over the Chase Heat Saturday at the Hawks Nest.

In a heated and physical, end-to-end matchup against the Heat, the teams traded 90 shots and 96 minutes in penalties in a well-earned Nitehawks victory.

Special teams proved key for the Hawks, as forward Dayton Nelson scored the game winner, tallying a shorthanded goal from Nathan Ingram and Bradley Ross with 5:56 remaining in the second period to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead.

Chase’s Garrick Ward put the visitors up 1-0 at 15:16 of the first period, but Simon Nemethy scored his fourth of the campaign on a power play at 5:49 to tie it at one.

Jared Stocks made it 2-1 with another power-play marker at the 16:50 mark of the middle frame before Nelson netted the eventual winner.

Both goalies were solid in the respective nets, particularly the Hawks Hunter Young who stopped 32 of 33 shots through two periods.

Kevin Duguid added an insurance marker to give B.V. a 4-1 lead at 15:44, before the Heats’ Gavin Mattey scored in the dying seconds to make the final 4-2.

The Heat outshot B.V. 46-44 with Young, a former Nelson Leafs netminder, earning his second win for B.V.

On Friday, Quaid Anderson and Ross netted a goal and an assist each to lead the Nitehawks to a 5-2 victory over the Rockies.

Nemethy, Stocks and Nelson added the other markers for B.V. while Tristan Lambert and Mason Robinson replied for C.V.

Beaver Valley outshot the Rockies 29-25 with Saran Virdee earning the win in the Hawks goal.

The Nitehawks host the Golden Rockets and Fernie Ghostriders on Friday and Saturday at the B.V. Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters ground Eagles in shootout, win eighth straight

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Map of historic Trail neighbourhood is up for all to see

‘City within a City’ shows everyone who called The Gulch home in the 50s

South Okanagan-West Kootenay Independent candidate talks infrastructure funding

The Trail Times asked all six candidates the same question

A difficult loss for Trail … and Dodgers fans

Dave Thompson is a Trail Times columnist

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Most Read