Beaver Valley Nitehawks complete stunning comeback against Rebels

Beaver Valley’s Nate Ingram scores game winner in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Castlegar Rebels

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to comeback to beat the Castlegar Rebels 3-2 in overtime on Friday at the Hawks Nest.

Nitehawks defenceman Nate Ingram scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Nitehawks to a Game 1 victory. Ingram took a pass from brother Marty Ingram, broke down the right wing and fired a low shot past Rebels goalie Dawson Rattai with 4:08 to go in the first OT period for the Game 1 win.

Ben Anderson and Justin Duguay gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead, as Castlegar held the Nitehawks off the board through two periods despite being outshot 32-21.

But the Hawks clawed their way back with a goal from Luke Woodrow with 3:03 left in the final frame. Woodrow gained control of the puck at the Rebels blueline, showed patience as he walked around a Rebel defender and wired a shot off the post and in to bring the Hawks within one.

With 1:23 remaining, the Hawks executed a perfect set play, winning a face off in the Rebels zone back to Quaid Anderson who made a perfect feed to Bradley Ross at the left hashmark and the Neil Murdoch MVP blasted a one-timer into the open side to tie the game at two.

B.V. outshot the Rebels 57-31 with Rattai and Hawks goalie Hunter Young named the game stars.

Beaver Valley also handed out more hardware prior to Friday night’s game. Ross was awarded the Neil Murdoch Division’s Most Valuable Player, Young earned Top Goaltender, and coach Terry Jones, the Division’s Coach of the Year.

Game 2 goes Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Beaver Valley Arena.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter with public memorial
Next story
Trail Smoke Eaters face Prince George in first round of playoffs

Just Posted

Join City of Trail for a group photo in the arena, Wednesday

Call out for community photo in Cominco Arena, Wednesday at noon

Dramatic Game 1 finish for Smoke Eaters

Trail Smoke Eaters captain scores late game winner in 2-1 victory over Prince George Spruce Kings

It’s on: Rosslanders to go to the polls in April

Nomination period closed on Friday, three in running

Buy a daisy and support cancer care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Daisy campaign runs until March 9

Sweet way to raise money for furry friends in need

Fundraiser underway until March 1 at West Kootenay Animal Clinic

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Guidelines lay out the precautions health-care workers should take when assessing and treating the new coronavirus

VIDEO: B.C. Liberal MLA Rich Coleman announced retirement after six terms

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Most Read