B.V. Nitehawks score three shorthanded goals in a 4-2 victory over the Castlegar Rebels on Saturday. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks double up Castlegar Rebels

Beaver Valley Nitehawks sweep Castlegar Rebels heading into holiday break

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks earned some breathing room atop the Neil Murdoch Division standings with a sweep of the Castlegar Rebels on the weekend.

Beaver Valley eked out a 3-2 victory in Castlegar on Friday and doubled up the Rebels 4-2 on Saturday at the Hawks Nest giving them a three-point lead over the Nelson Leafs in the Murdoch division.

Special teams were key in Saturday’s victory, with Hawks scoring three shorthanded goals and a power play goal in the 4-2 win.

After a scoreless first period, Hawks forward Zach Park opened the scoring with a breakaway shorthanded goal 31 seconds into the second period, and 46 seconds later Ethan Jang made it 2-0 with another shorty on a partial break.

Castlegar’s Darby Berg made it 2-1 scoring a power play goal at 12:44. However, Bradley Ross tallied the game winner on a Nitehawks power play at 10:31.

Former Nitehawks Mason Hartman brought the Rebels to within one, on a shorthanded marker at 13:47 of the third.

But Ross iced the game scoring his 25th of the season, on (you guessed it) a shorthanded goal with seven minutes remaining in regulation. Ross’ 25th goal and 49th point exceeds his total output (27-21-48) from last season, as the Trail minor hockey product remains in second place in the KIJHL scoring race.

B.V. outshot the Rebels 32-29, going 1-for-6 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill.

In Friday’s game, Ross rose to the occasion scoring in the 4-on-4 overtime to lift the Hawks to a 3-2 victory.

Jared Stocks gave B.V. a 1-0 lead, but Jaedon Little tied in the second and the Rebels Josh Wiens put the home team up 2-1 early with just over seven minutes remaining in the final frame.

The Nitehawks pressed and Simon Nemethy tied the game with 2:41 remaining to force the extra frame.

Beaver Valley breaks for the holidays and returns to action on Dec. 30 with a home game against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Just Posted

Beaver Valley Nitehawks double up Castlegar Rebels

Beaver Valley Nitehawks sweep Castlegar Rebels heading into holiday break

Trail Smoke Eaters complete comeback over the Cowichan Capitals

Trail forward Owen Ozar scored the game winner in a 4-3 Smoke Eaters victory over the Capitals

Person evacuated by helicopter from Whitewater Ski Resort

The injured person fell and collided with a rock Friday

Kootenay West MLA takes a look back at 2019

It’s time again to reflect upon the past year, it’s hard to know where to begin, writes Conroy

Police arrest Trail man on 4 counts of arson

Trail and Greater District GIS members made the arrest on Thursday

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Most Read