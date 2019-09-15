Beaver Valley Nitehawks drop opening season games in OT

The Nitehawks come close but fall to Grand Forks Border Bruins and Kimberley Dynamiters in overtime

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks are winless after their opening two games of the season, but remain tied for top spot in the Neil Murdoch Division standings after earning two points from a pair of overtime losses.

The Nitehawks fell 4-3 in OT to Kimberley on Friday night to open the season, and by the same score in an extra period on Saturday in Grand Forks against the Border Bruins.

The Nitehawks dominated the Border Bruins through three periods, but needed a Dayton Nelson goal with 38 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime. However, Grand Forks forward Jordan DeGouw ended it early in the extra frame scoring 23 seconds in for the 4-3 Bruins win.

The Hawks outshot the Border Bruins 42-24 but Grand Forks goalie Shane Zilka kept the home team in contention, especially in the first period when B.V. outshot Grand Forks, 16-6, yet took a scoreless tie into the middle frame.

The Nitehawks Ethan Jang gave B.V. a 1-0 lead midway through the second, but Grand Forks replied when Sidney Cruz beat Hawks goalie Kevin Engman with a shorthanded goal with 2:12 remaining.

The Nitehawks got it back before the period was out when Nelson converted a setup from Bradley Ross to regain a 2-1 lead.

The Bruins evened the score at 16:27 of the third on a power-play tally by Jake Huckulak and with time winding down, Nathan Cohen-Wallis notched his first of the season with just over two minutes to play.

The tough loss comes on the heels of another overtime setback to the Dynamiters in Kimberley on Friday. The Nitros Brock Palmer netted a hat trick including the game winner 35 seconds into the second 3-0n-3 overtime period.

B.V. battled back from a 3-0 first period deficit, on goals from Ross, Nelson, and Zach Park and B.V. goalie, Saran Virdee, was sharp in his first start, with Kimberley holding a 43-21 shots advantage. The physical match up saw Kimberley go 1-for-13 on the man advantage, while B.V. was 1-for-9.

Beaver Valley hosts its first home game of the season on Friday against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, and are back in the Hawks Nest Saturday versus the Sicamous Eagles with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

