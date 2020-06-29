The Beaver Valley Nitehawks Angus Amadio (left) and Morgan Peace (right) are the proud recipients of the KIJHL 2019-20 bursaries, which will go towards their post-secondary education. John Piccolo photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks duo awarded KIJHL bursary

Nitehawk co-captains Angus Amadio and Morgan Peace are among 14 players to receive the KIJHL bursary

Beaver Valley Nitehawks veterans Morgan Peace and Angus Amadio are proud recipients of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s 2019/20 league bursaries.

The Nitehawks co-captains were chosen from a large field of applicants based on academic achievement, sportsmanship, hockey participation and/or quality of contribution as well as community participation and service.

Peace and Amadio are among 14 KIJHL players chosen to receive a bursary valued at $500 and will be applied towards post-secondary studies.

Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones couldn’t have been more impressed with the two Nitehawks players, who led the team to a Neil Murdoch Division title this past season.

“They are tremendous leaders, they lead by example, demonstrating leadership in their actions, efforts, and through quiet resilience,” Jones told the Times. “Both Angus and Morgan were just terrific captains. One of the things I’ve always appreciated is when your captains are great quality people and work hard, your life as a coach is that much easier.”

Peace, a Grand Prairie native, says his three seasons with the Nitehawks were the best of his life.

“My last year was definitely one to remember as we finished first in our division and were one of the closest groups of teammates I had ever been a part of,” said Peace in a release. “Sadly our year was cut short due to the pandemic. I loved the hockey and competing every night, but one of my favourite things about Beaver Valley was how we were welcomed into the community and how involved the community is with the team.”

Surrounded by great teammates, coaches and an amazing community, in his rookie season, he was shown the way by many veterans what it was like to be a Nitehawk and the values they treasured.

Peace says he developed significantly as a player, but developed more as a person.

“I learned how to work hard, be dedicated and how to work better with a team,” he says. “I had great coaches who helped me develop my skill, my hockey sense and overall ability as a hockey player.”

The next chapter for Peace has him starting an apprenticeship to become a power line technician. He hopes one day to start his own company.

Amadio, already the proud recipient of the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship, had the most enjoyable time in his hockey career the last three seasons with the Nitehawks.

“Their team culture and family atmosphere makes it a great place to develop both as a person and a player,” said Amadio. “I have made friendships with teammates, coaches and fans that will last a lifetime.”

The Calgary product, who will be attending the University of Calgary in the fall, also says his billets were amazing and is very grateful to be able to be a part of their families and fortunate to have another home there. Being part of the Nitehawks allowed him to grow as a person.

Amadio loved the intensity and structure of the practices, saying they allowed him to advance his skills and work his way up the lineup.

“The coaching staff always pushed us to be the best players we could be and with all the different coaches you could learn a new thing every practice,” he says. “I think the Breakfast club program also really helped with that as they were just morning ice times where you could work on specific skills and fundamentals and improve your game. Then after have a coffee and hear stories from the older coaches.”

Amadio was named the Nitehawks’ Most Inspirational Player and received the Pat Corrado team award for leadership this season. He plans to continue his studies with a desire to return the favour by coaching minor hockey.

“I want to continue to be a part of the hockey community and give back what I’ve learned to upcoming players,” he added.

In 117 games with the Nitehawks, Amadio scored 34 goals and 88 points, while Peace skated in 115 games with 15 goals and 54 points.

With files from KIJHL.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Castlegar mountain bikers ride 120 km in one day

Just Posted

Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

A pair of motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday

Beaver Valley Nitehawks duo awarded KIJHL bursary

Nitehawk co-captains Angus Amadio and Morgan Peace are among 14 players to receive the KIJHL bursary

COS urges residents to be safe and keep wildlife wild in Greater Trail

Wildlife encounters on the upswing in Greater Trail, fines pending for open wildlife attractants

Former Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passes at 73

Ed Conroy was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991

Castlegar mountain bikers ride 120 km in one day

Group hits all of Castlegar’s trails in one day

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Health authority claims Salmon Arm hospital pharmacist conspired with pharmacy owner

Columbia Basin Trust developing short-term plan to guide activities

The trust is adapting to pandemic circumstances to continue to serve the region

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read