Beaver Valley Nitehawks duo awarded KIJHL bursary

Nitehawk co-captains Angus Amadio and Morgan Peace are among 14 players to receive the KIJHL bursary

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks Angus Amadio (left) and Morgan Peace (right) are the proud recipients of the KIJHL 2019-20 bursaries, which will go towards their post-secondary education. John Piccolo photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks veterans Morgan Peace and Angus Amadio are proud recipients of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s 2019/20 league bursaries.

The Nitehawks co-captains were chosen from a large field of applicants based on academic achievement, sportsmanship, hockey participation and/or quality of contribution as well as community participation and service.

Peace and Amadio are among 14 KIJHL players chosen to receive a bursary valued at $500 and will be applied towards post-secondary studies.

Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones couldn’t have been more impressed with the two Nitehawks players, who led the team to a Neil Murdoch Division title this past season.

“They are tremendous leaders, they lead by example, demonstrating leadership in their actions, efforts, and through quiet resilience,” Jones told the Times. “Both Angus and Morgan were just terrific captains. One of the things I’ve always appreciated is when your captains are great quality people and work hard, your life as a coach is that much easier.”

Peace, a Grand Prairie native, says his three seasons with the Nitehawks were the best of his life.

“My last year was definitely one to remember as we finished first in our division and were one of the closest groups of teammates I had ever been a part of,” said Peace in a release. “Sadly our year was cut short due to the pandemic. I loved the hockey and competing every night, but one of my favourite things about Beaver Valley was how we were welcomed into the community and how involved the community is with the team.”

Surrounded by great teammates, coaches and an amazing community, in his rookie season, he was shown the way by many veterans what it was like to be a Nitehawk and the values they treasured.

Peace says he developed significantly as a player, but developed more as a person.

“I learned how to work hard, be dedicated and how to work better with a team,” he says. “I had great coaches who helped me develop my skill, my hockey sense and overall ability as a hockey player.”

The next chapter for Peace has him starting an apprenticeship to become a power line technician. He hopes one day to start his own company.

Amadio, already the proud recipient of the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship, had the most enjoyable time in his hockey career the last three seasons with the Nitehawks.

“Their team culture and family atmosphere makes it a great place to develop both as a person and a player,” said Amadio. “I have made friendships with teammates, coaches and fans that will last a lifetime.”

The Calgary product, who will be attending the University of Calgary in the fall, also says his billets were amazing and is very grateful to be able to be a part of their families and fortunate to have another home there. Being part of the Nitehawks allowed him to grow as a person.

Amadio loved the intensity and structure of the practices, saying they allowed him to advance his skills and work his way up the lineup.

“The coaching staff always pushed us to be the best players we could be and with all the different coaches you could learn a new thing every practice,” he says. “I think the Breakfast club program also really helped with that as they were just morning ice times where you could work on specific skills and fundamentals and improve your game. Then after have a coffee and hear stories from the older coaches.”

Amadio was named the Nitehawks’ Most Inspirational Player and received the Pat Corrado team award for leadership this season. He plans to continue his studies with a desire to return the favour by coaching minor hockey.

“I want to continue to be a part of the hockey community and give back what I’ve learned to upcoming players,” he added.

In 117 games with the Nitehawks, Amadio scored 34 goals and 88 points, while Peace skated in 115 games with 15 goals and 54 points.

With files from KIJHL.



