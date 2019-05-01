The Beaver Valley Nitehawks hold their Spring Camp this weekend at the Beaver Valley Arena, with approximately 65 players looking to make an impression over the three-day camp. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks host Spring Camp

Beaver Valley Nitehawks evaluate over 60 recruits at three-day spring camp at Hawks’ Nest

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks cap off a fine finish to their season with a glimpse into next year.

Following a thrilling run to the Kootenay Conference final in March, Beaver Valley will hold its Spring Camp this weekend with an eye to identify potential Nitehawks.

Nitehawks General Manager Jamie Cominotto says about 65 players will to take to the ice at the Beaver Valley Arena for the three-day round of exhibition games starting Friday.

“It will include a lot of our vets, which we like, because they’ve gone through this process before so they can explain it to the new kids going through it, what to look for and expect,” said Cominotto.

The Hawks should be in a better position than last season, when they had less than 10 players return. Inconsistent play during the regular season saw Beaver Valley finish second in the Neil Murdoch Division well back of the Nelson Leafs. However, the team came together and made an exceptional playoff run. The Hawks took out the Grand Forks Border Bruins in four straight, then dispatched the Leafs in six, before falling to the Kimberley Dynamiters in the KIJHL semifinal.

Related read: Beaver Valley falls to Kimberley in conference final

While the Nitehawks’ co-captain Jake Yuris was the only graduate from the team this past season, the team doesn’t expect a full roster to return, despite carrying 17 rookies last year.

Related read: Nitehawks set for spring camp

Top forwards like 18-year-olds Paul Leroux and Michael Hagen will attend the Spring Camp, but will likely advance to Junior A next season, and Ryan Crisalli has committed to attend university.

In addition to losing three or four guys up front, Cominotto says B.V. expects to lose up to three defencemen, yet that total is a drop in the bucket compared to 2018-19.

“Having said that, we’re losing that many guys and we’re still in really good shape, compared to last year where we had to recruit probably 15 or 16.”

The team, led by venerable coach Terry Jones, has developed a solid reputation for success and every year there are a few surprises as players request a tryout at the Nitehawks’ camp.

“It’s always nice to have prospects contact you just through friends that play on our team or have played on our team in the past, that always makes the recruiting process easier,” said Cominotto.

The return of 20-year-old veterans Morgan Peace and Angus Amadio will provide outstanding leadership, and the return of young local talent like Bradley Ross, Nathan Ingram, Marty Ingram, and Jesse Ihas gives the team a solid foundation. The Hawks’ coaching staff is also impressed with the local talent coming up the ranks.

“We’re excited about all of them, the guys that are coming to town, and we have some really good local guys that are going to push for spots as well.”

The Nitehawks finished with a respectable 27-17-3-2 record, the 23rd straight winning season for coach Jones. The team will look for better this coming season, and, with a strong returning corps of veteran players and quality rookie additions, the learning curve for the 2019-20 campaign should not be as steep. The Nithehawks GM firmly believes that attaining that consistency and high-compete level should come sooner rather than later for the team.

“There won’t be as much teaching required this year,” said Cominotto. “You’ll see more time just working on systems and getting better from last year.”

Many of the camp attendees will be invited back to the Nitehawks Main Camp in August.

The Spring Camp starts Friday with four teams competing in a round-robin format at the B.V. Arena in Fruitvale.

Friday: Blue vs White goes at 5:45 p.m., followed by Green vs Orange at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Blue vs Orange at 8 a.m. and Green vs White at 9:45 a.m.

Blue vs Green at 5:30 p.m. and White vs Orange at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday: third place vs fourth place at 8 a.m.

First vs second place at 9:45 a.m.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Trail golfer rallies for second straight win at Rattlesnake Open
Next story
VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Just Posted

With future uncertain, supporters create Society for Rossland Arena

Full slate of directors will collect data, raise funds for facility

2019 Pioneers of Red snow cat trip on Red Mountain

Long-time residents treated to trip local ski resort

The bid is in to host National Junior A Championship in Trail

Trail Smoke Eaters and city jointly submit a bid to Hockey Canada for 2021 tournament

Trail seeks tenders for hotel teardown

Construction demolition bids must be in to the City of Trail by May 22

Sombre walk to remember

Day of Mourning took place in downtown Trail on Sunday

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Most Read