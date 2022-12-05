Beaver Valley Nitehawks knock off division leaders on weekend

Nitehawks win four straight, including home-and-home sweep of Leafs and OT win over Posse

The Nitehawks won all three games this week including a two game sweep of the Nelson Leafs. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks knocked off a couple division leaders on the weekend.

The Hawks skated to a 3-1 victory over the Murdoch Division leading Nelson Leafs on Friday, before beating the Posse from Princeton 4-3 in OT on Saturday at the Hawks Nest.

After Princeton tied the game in the third to force overtime, Kaleb Percival ended it early for the Nitehawks, beating goalie Ethan Rau 40 seconds into the extra frame for the Nitehawks fourth straight victory.

Princeton leads the Bill Ohlhausen Division with 35 points, good for second overall in the KIJHL standings.

The Posse jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Brayden Bablitz at 4:24 of the first period. But B.V. replied with Gavin Tritt finishing a nice play with Spencer Dixon-Reusz and Austin McKenzie to tie it at 9:03.

Posse forward Tyson Horiachka gave the visitors a 2-1 lead on a power play goal with 49 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

B.V. rallied in the second. Austin McLean tied it at two, finishing a set up from Lucas Gartner and Ollie Clement 4:37 into the period.

Nathan Dominici then tallied his 15th of the season on the power play, completing a passing play with Percival and Ethan Grishin for the 3-2 lead.

Ty Olsen tied it 2:20 into the final frame, as the play went back and forth, but the goaltenders kept the game deadlocked at 3-3 to force the 3-on-3 overtime period.

The shots on goal were even at 47 each, with Princeton going 2-for-4 on the power play, and B.V. 1-for-8.

With the win, the Nitehawks improve to 13-8-0-2, and are four points behind the current Murdoch Div. leaders Grand Forks Border Bruins with 32 points, as Nelson fell to second place with the loss.

On Friday, Beaver Valley dominated the visiting Leafs to sweep the home-and-home series with the 3-1 victory.

Boris Histov scored the game winner beating Nelson goalie Jasper Tait midway through the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Dominici tallied twice in the Nitehawks win, scoring the opening goal at 8:33 of the first.

Leafs forward Joe Davidson cut the lead to one with 6:04 remaining in the second period, and the Leafs goalie stopped two penalty shots to keep Nelson in the game.

Each team had their chances in the third, but Connor Stojan was unbeatable in the Hawks crease and Dominici scored into an empty net for the 3-1 final.

The Nitehawks outshot the Leafs 45-38 and each team went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Beaver Valley’s next game goes Friday, Dec. 9 when they host the Castlegar Rebels at 7 p.m. and are at home against the Rebels again on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

