Black Jack Ski Club invites new members

The Black Jack Ski Club is holding its annual membership drive with an early incentive to get your membership before Nov. 1. Photo: submitted.

An early-bird discount means it’s a good time to get your membership to the Black Jack Ski Club

With snow soon to be on the way, the Black Jack Ski Club is welcoming cross-country skiers back for another season.

The club is offering a healthy savings on its early-bird memberships, with adults enjoying as much as a $30 discount, and families of four more than $80 for signing up for membership before the early bird Oct. 31 deadline.

“It can be a pretty significant savings, if you purchase your pass before Nov. 1,” said membership director, Linda Allis. “And of course, like all clubs, we need members.”

The club was founded in 1983 by an active group of cross-country ski enthusiasts who had a vision and worked to make it a reality. Strong community support and dedicated volunteers have provided cross country skiers with more than 45 kilometres of groomed tracks for both classic and skate skiing, 2.5-km lit night-skiing loop, and a 2-km dog friendly loop.

Black Jack skiers enjoy fabulous views and world class grooming. It is a sport and activity that is appropriate for all age groups and all skill levels and is a great way to stay active and fit during the winter months.

In addition, the outdoor club and its vast trail system leaves a lot of space between skiers to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

“COVID hasn’t gone away, but in our club, our board has been working on setting out guidelines that meet with all the Canadian medical and CCBC, which is the ruling body of cross country skiing in BC, so we’re working at that and keeping everybody as safely as possible,” said Allis.

Cross-country skiing is known for its health benefits as it is a low-impact whole-body activity as well as providing a cardiac workout.

The Black Jack board continues to support the needs of cross country skiers through building new trails, and maintaining established trails.

The club supports Jack Rabbit children’s programs, Skier (racing) Development program and is looking at developing a program for the Masters skiers.

To get a membership, register for the 2020/21 season on the Black Jack website, skiblackjack.ca. Early Bird pricing ends Oct. 31. There are also punch and day passes available.