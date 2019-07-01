Birchbank Golf member Tom Milne is organizing a Left-handed Can-AM Golf Tournament at Birchbank next month and is on the search for left-handed golf participants. Jim Bailey photo.

Can-Am Tournament on the look out for lefty golfers

Birchbank Golf Course hosts Can-Am left-handed golf tournament next month

The search is on for left-handed golfers to come out and participate in the Left-Handed Can-Am Golf Tournament at the Birchbank Golf Course in Trail next month.

Birchbank Golf Course V.P., Tom Milne, has played in Lefties tournaments for close to three decades. The Warfield resident just returned from Truckee, Calif. where he competed in the 84th National Association of Left-Handed Golfers (NALG) National Championship, and was tasked with organizing the Can-Am in Canada this year.

Related read: Birchbank golfer wins fourth Christina Men’s Open

The tournament welcomes all handicaps, with few restrictions.

“It’s open to every left-hander; age does not matter, women too,” said Milne. “It is open to anyone who is a left-handed golfer.”

The tournament brings together Lefty Teams from both sides of the border, with Team Canada going head-to-head against Team USA. Registration prior to the tournament is required so teams can be set and foursomes and pairings made according to handicap.

“I’d like to get 20 and 20 (players per team), but if we get more that’s fine,” says Milne. “The more, the better.”

So far, the tournament has U.S. players signed up from Nevada, Texas, St. Louis, Alabama, and Washington State and more to come. The Canadian side, however, is still looking for players.

The tournament follows the same guidelines as the popular Rider Cup, with three days of Match Play golf.

“The format is a best ball foursome, so you take the best of the two, then a scramble, then medal play, where you’re playing one-on-one.”

Milne says the primary goal is to enjoy the event and celebrate the two nation’s common bond of lefty golf. It’s also good for local economies as many players come early or stay after the tournament to enjoy a variety of activities including fishing, berry picking, hiking, mountain biking, boating, shopping and other pursuits.

“We have a lot of fun.” says Milne.

The World Left-Handed Golf Association Championship was held in Willingen, Germany May 20-24, and has a membership of 27 countries around the world. Rossland-Trail Country Club and the Castlegar Golf Club hosted the 60th National Left-Handed Golfers Championships in 1995 with over 200 lefty-golfers competing.

The Left-Handed Can-Am Tournament goes Aug. 9-11 at the Birchbank Golf Course. Entry fee is $275 and includes three green fees with cart, daily range balls, daily KP prizes, a welcome reception, dinner, and awards luncheon.

Registration deadline is July 29.

Contact Tom Milne by email at tmilne@telus.net for more info or to register.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bay and family celebrate induction into Hall of Fame

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Canada Day at Beaver Creek park

Fireworks are slated for dusk at Gyro Park in East Trail

Castlegar protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

PLACE NAMES: Rossland neighbourhoods, part 3

From Happy Valley to Coronation Heights

Trail Smoke Eaters still building for upcoming season

The Trail Smoke Eaters announce commitments to three players this week

Trail Stingrays make waves in Creston meet

The Trail Stingrays competed at the Creston Waves Swim Meet on the weekend with good results

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Most Read