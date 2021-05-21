Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks sign Castlegar-born Travis Green to multi-year head coach contract extension

The 50-year-old from Castlegar was in the final year of his contract

The Vancouver Canucks have signed head coach Travis Green to a multi-year contract extension.

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

The outbreak started in late March and included 21 players and four coaches, including Green. The Canucks’ games were put on hold for more than two weeks.

The 50-year-old from Castlegar, was in the final year of his contract after being hired in April 2017 to replace Willie Desjardins.

He has a 125-132-32 coaching record over 289 regular-season games.

General manager Jim Benning said in a statement that Green is the right coach to lead and develop the team’s young core.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canucks

Previous story
Canadians in Japan say the Olympics should be cancelled

Just Posted

Rossland Refactory
Rossland Refactory awarded innovation grant

Rossland Refactory awarded $14,000 grant for reprocessing plastics into products

Mount Sentinel Secondary students have successfully pitched a project that will install solar panels at the school. L-R: Teacher Danny Leeming, students Adriana Wilson, Daniela Sirois and Deity Daunheimer. Photo: Tyler Harper
Student-led initiative leads to solar system approved for Kootenay high school

Mount Sentinel Secondary’s Grade 12 students will raise money every year for additional panels

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks sign Castlegar-born Travis Green to multi-year head coach contract extension

The 50-year-old from Castlegar was in the final year of his contract

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

The TB Vets foundation guarantees a $5,000 jackpot for its 50/50 fundraiser to purchase four new ventilators. The winner takes half. Image: TB Vets
Online fundraiser to help supply 4 B.C. hospitals with a new ventilator

The winning ticket will be drawn July 30 at noon.

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

A “new, ancient” technology is helping out in the fight against invasive plants

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo) </p>
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
DFO says B.C. sea otter pup Quatse can’t be released, will now live at aquarium

Quatse has been moved to a habitat at the Vancouver Aquarium

Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Plan to restart B.C.’s economy to be revealed as COVID restrictions ease says premier

People look on as the Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it’s way towards Ogden Point, in Victoria, B.C., Friday, June 1, 2018. The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said he tried to alert Canadian and B.C. politicians to the ramifications of the change that would temporarily allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
U.S. cruise law puts B.C. economic impacts at risk: Harbour authority

CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority worries about a temporary measure becoming permanent

RCMP on scene at Rock City Centre in Nanaimo following reports of shots fired. RCMP confirmed one person died in the incident. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
1 dead, ‘several’ arrested after shooting at Nanaimo strip mall

Heavy RCMP presence gathered at strip mall along old Island Highway

Eugene Levy, from left, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara, cast members in the TV series “Schitt’s Creek,” pose for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Willy Sanjuan - Invision
‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Blood Quantum’ overall winners at Canadian Screen Awards

TV comedy swan song won eight times, indigenous zombie feature won seven trophies in total

Most Read