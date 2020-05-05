CJHL name Carleton Place goalie league MVP

CALGARY, Alta. – The Canadian Junior Hockey League announced Thursday that Devon Levi of the Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL) was named its Most Valuable Player for 2019-20 campaign.

The 18-year-old Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., product earlier collected CJHL Top Rookie and Top Goaltender accolades, of which all the awards were determined following a national voting process involving each of the 10 leagues, across the country, that comprise the CJHL.

Levi won the award over finalists Kent Johnson from the Trail Smoke Eaters, who was named CJHL Top Forward the previous week, as well as Arjun Atwal, (F) Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL); Brodie MacArthur, (F) Summerside Western Capitals (MHL) and Caleb Serre, (F) Blind River Beavers.

A tremendous season saw the Canadians’ netminder perform at an elite level for Carleton Place, racking up a stellar 34-2-1 record in his overall appearances while backstopping his club to their seventh straight regular season title. His efforts in goal saw him pace the entire CCHL in goals-against average, save percentage, victories and shutouts at 1.47, .941, 34 and eight respectively.

Earning an opportunity to represent his league and country on the international stage, Levi was selected to the Canada East roster that competed at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C. At that event he was just as phenomenal, backstopping Canada East to a silver medal performance and went on to be chosen the WJAC’s MVP, for his efforts on the ice.

Levi previously committed to Northeastern University (Hockey East) on a NCAA Division I scholarship where he will attend the Boston, Mass.,-based school and tend goal for the Huskies men’s hockey program.

Meanwhile, National Hockey League Central Scouting placed him eighth, among North American goaltenders, in their final 2020 NHL Draft Rankings, that were released recently.

Other national Jr. A honours to be announced by Hockey Canada at a later date, include the CJHL Player of the Year, its Scholastic Player of the Year as well as the Nickerson Family education awards for academic excellence.

