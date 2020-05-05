Carleton Place Canadians goalie Devon Levi earned the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s MVP honour.

CJHL name Carleton Place goalie league MVP

CJHL’s top goalie and top rookie Devon Levi beats out Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson for CJHL MVP

CALGARY, Alta. – The Canadian Junior Hockey League announced Thursday that Devon Levi of the Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL) was named its Most Valuable Player for 2019-20 campaign.

The 18-year-old Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., product earlier collected CJHL Top Rookie and Top Goaltender accolades, of which all the awards were determined following a national voting process involving each of the 10 leagues, across the country, that comprise the CJHL.

Levi won the award over finalists Kent Johnson from the Trail Smoke Eaters, who was named CJHL Top Forward the previous week, as well as Arjun Atwal, (F) Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL); Brodie MacArthur, (F) Summerside Western Capitals (MHL) and Caleb Serre, (F) Blind River Beavers.

A tremendous season saw the Canadians’ netminder perform at an elite level for Carleton Place, racking up a stellar 34-2-1 record in his overall appearances while backstopping his club to their seventh straight regular season title. His efforts in goal saw him pace the entire CCHL in goals-against average, save percentage, victories and shutouts at 1.47, .941, 34 and eight respectively.

Earning an opportunity to represent his league and country on the international stage, Levi was selected to the Canada East roster that competed at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C. At that event he was just as phenomenal, backstopping Canada East to a silver medal performance and went on to be chosen the WJAC’s MVP, for his efforts on the ice.

Levi previously committed to Northeastern University (Hockey East) on a NCAA Division I scholarship where he will attend the Boston, Mass.,-based school and tend goal for the Huskies men’s hockey program.

Meanwhile, National Hockey League Central Scouting placed him eighth, among North American goaltenders, in their final 2020 NHL Draft Rankings, that were released recently.

Other national Jr. A honours to be announced by Hockey Canada at a later date, include the CJHL Player of the Year, its Scholastic Player of the Year as well as the Nickerson Family education awards for academic excellence.

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KIJHL looks for financial support

Just Posted

Trail renters warned to watch for viral scams

The Better Business Bureau is advising of rental scams with a unique “COVIDIAN” twist.

Castlegar colder and drier on average in April

Meteorologist said the city had just 35 per cent of its normal precipitation during the month

Arrivederci to April

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

Renewable Natural Gas facility targeted for Fruitvale

Once in a lifetime thing, it doesn’t happen in small communities very often, says Fruitvale mayor.

Trail RCMP looking for tips after shots fired at car

RCMP is seeking potential witnesses to a shooting incident that unfolded early Friday morning

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of those moves

Most Read