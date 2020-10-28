The Cranbrook Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters Kootenay Cup series will resume on Nov. 6 and 7 at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo: Jen Small.

Cranbrook Bucks home opener against Trail Smoke Eaters postponed

A faulty chiller put the Cranbrook and Trail game on ice this Friday and will go next week

The Cranbrooks Bucks will have to wait another week before they play their inaugural BCHL game in Western Financial Place.

Problems with the arena’s new chiller system prompted the postment of Friday’s game against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The teams were set to play Game 4 of their Kootenay Cup at the Cranbrook arena Oct. 30, the first Bucks home game in the BCHL, but it has been postponed to Nov. 6.

Nathan Lieuwen, Cranbrook Bucks President confirmed to MyEastKootenayNow.com that ongoing renovations and improvements have forced the game to be pushed back to next weekend.

The two teams will play Games 4 and 5 of the pre-season series next Friday and Saturday on Nov. 6 and 7 at Western Financial Place. Both games will begin at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on HockeyTV.

Trail currently leads the Kootenay Cup series 2-1.

