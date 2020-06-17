Cranbrook Bucks name assistant coach

The Cranbrook Bucks announced the hiring of an assistant coach on Friday.

The new BCHL franchise signed Adam Stuart to a two-year deal, which will begin with the 2020-2021 season.

Stuart spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the EDGE Midget Prep Team of the CSSHL. The Calgary native played seven years of professional hockey before starting his coaching career.

Before that, Stuart spent three seasons playing Junior “A” hockey including time in the BCHL with the Quesnel Millionaires in 2008-09. Adam is the younger brother of Derek Stuart who is the current head coach and GM of the KIJHL Kimberley Dynamiters.

“We are excited to add Adam to our staff for our inaugural season in Cranbrook,” said head coach and GM Ryan Donald. “Adam stood out as a young coach that is motivated to develop himself as well as the young men in our program.

“We were fortunate to have many quality candidates express interest in the position, but it was clear to us that Adam was the best fit for both our team and our community. His extensive professional experience, familiarity with the East Kootenay, and his passion for coaching stood out during the interview process and make him an excellent addition to our staff. ”

Stuart, 31, grew up in Kimberley and much of his family still resides there.

“I am very excited to be joining the Bucks organization and family,” said Adam Stuart. “I strongly believe we can create a program that is competitive year in and year out and one the people of Cranbrook and surrounding area can be proud of. Ryan and Nathan have done a great job recruiting and I can’t wait to get this season underway.”

The Cranbrook Bucks will become the league’s 18th team when the league resumes play in the 2020-21 season, playing out of Western Financial Place.



