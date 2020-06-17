Adam Stuart

Cranbrook Bucks name assistant coach

Cranbrook Bucks hire local product Adam Stuart as assistant coach of the BCHL’s newest franchise

The Cranbrook Bucks announced the hiring of an assistant coach on Friday.

The new BCHL franchise signed Adam Stuart to a two-year deal, which will begin with the 2020-2021 season.

Stuart spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the EDGE Midget Prep Team of the CSSHL. The Calgary native played seven years of professional hockey before starting his coaching career.

Before that, Stuart spent three seasons playing Junior “A” hockey including time in the BCHL with the Quesnel Millionaires in 2008-09. Adam is the younger brother of Derek Stuart who is the current head coach and GM of the KIJHL Kimberley Dynamiters.

“We are excited to add Adam to our staff for our inaugural season in Cranbrook,” said head coach and GM Ryan Donald. “Adam stood out as a young coach that is motivated to develop himself as well as the young men in our program.

“We were fortunate to have many quality candidates express interest in the position, but it was clear to us that Adam was the best fit for both our team and our community. His extensive professional experience, familiarity with the East Kootenay, and his passion for coaching stood out during the interview process and make him an excellent addition to our staff.

Stuart, 31, grew up in Kimberley and much of his family still resides there.

“I am very excited to be joining the Bucks organization and family,” said Adam Stuart. “I strongly believe we can create a program that is competitive year in and year out and one the people of Cranbrook and surrounding area can be proud of. Ryan and Nathan have done a great job recruiting and I can’t wait to get this season underway.”

The Cranbrook Bucks will become the league’s 18th team when the league resumes play in the 2020-21 season, playing out of Western Financial Place.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian junior hockey team invites 41 players to development camp
Next story
Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Just Posted

No decision yet on second cannabis shop in Rossland

Three motions put forward by council in meeting on June 15 were all defeated

CBEEN recognizes six basin educators for environmental education

Teachers from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Nakusp, Trail and Castlegar have been recognized

Trail police warn of mail scam after local taken for $10,000

Trail RCMP: Montrose man thought he was a Reader’s Digest winner

Trail man busted for drug trafficking

The 36-year old was initially pulled over for inoperable tail lights, report the Trail RCMP

Christina Lake resident finds 121-year-old newspaper treasure

Doug Sandner unearthed a Boundary Creek Times from 1899 while cleaning his mother’s home

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Most Read