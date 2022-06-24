CurlBC honours retired Trail ice technician

Mike Williams is the former ice tech for the Trail Curling Club and the Rossland Curling Club and has lent his expertise to several regional, provincial, national and international curling competitions. Photo: contributed

Rossland resident Mike Williams is the recipient of the Curl BC Administrator of the Year Award.

A longtime friend to curling in Rossland, Trail and across the province, Williams has been honoured with the Curl BC Ron Houston Administrator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 season.

“Curl BC is very proud to name Mike as its Ron Houston Administrator of the Year, and we offer our gratitude for all he’s done, both in Trail and for the great sport of curling itself,” said Curl BC spokesperson Doug Sarti.

The Ron Houston Administrator of the year award was established in June 2016 to recognize contributions to curling in general, the growth of curling in our province, as well as advancements or innovations to curling.

Williams who recently retired as ice technician at the Trail Curling Club, has proven himself many times over as both a skilled icemaker and talented administrator.

With five years under his belt as Trail’s icemaker—as well as eight in Rossland before that—his calm, sensible, and get-it-done approach has served him well over the years, and impressed all who have come to know him.

Williams is the ultimate team player, and has always been happy to share his vast command of icemaking knowledge.

He personally guided Trail’s new ice technician, Murray Walsh, through the job, passing on his years of experience.

He also served as a mentor to the Kimberley Curling Club during the 2022 Mixed Championship, creating not only a great playing surface during the event but a legacy of valuable knowledge and skills for the club.

Williams was also instrumental in the creation and success of Trail’s Torchlight Brewing Classic, an important part of the BC Curling Tour.

Williams, who retired last April, is planning on traveling the world for the next couple of years.

