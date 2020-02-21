Trail Smoke Eaters forward Chase Dafoe’s hat trick lifted the Smokies to a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

Dafoe’s hat trick propels Trail Smoke Eaters to victory over Silverbacks

Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up home season on Friday with a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

A capacity crowd of over 2,600 fans cheered the Trail Smoke Eaters to their 21st home victory on Friday.

Chase Dafoe netted a hat trick and goalie Logan Terness earned his record tying 27th win in leading the Smoke Eaters to a 5-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Dafoe opened the scoring from his kitchen in front of Silverbacks netminder Grant Adams, tipping a point shot from Michael Colella on the power play just 7:55 into the opening frame.

Less than a minute later Braden Costello lifted a bouncing puck over the shoulder of the Backs goalie for a 2-0 Trail lead. Dafoe added his second of the night, making a slick backhand-forehand move in front of Adams, and lifting it top shelf at 14:33 of the second period to make it 3-0.

Salmon Arm’s Luke Mylymok tallied a power-play goal with 7:36 to play to cut the lead to two.

A brilliant rush by Jaden Senkoe sent a backhand over the glove of Adams to restore the three-goal lead, and Dafoe completed the hat trick at 4:50 for the 5-1 final.

Trail plays the Centennials in Merritt on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

