Dafoe’s hat trick propels Trail Smoke Eaters to victory over Silverbacks

Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up home season on Friday with a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Chase Dafoe’s hat trick lifted the Smokies to a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

A capacity crowd of over 2,600 fans cheered the Trail Smoke Eaters to their 21st home victory on Friday.

Chase Dafoe netted a hat trick and goalie Logan Terness earned his record tying 27th win in leading the Smoke Eaters to a 5-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Dafoe opened the scoring from his kitchen in front of Silverbacks netminder Grant Adams, tipping a point shot from Michael Colella on the power play just 7:55 into the opening frame.

Less than a minute later Braden Costello lifted a bouncing puck over the shoulder of the Backs goalie for a 2-0 Trail lead. Dafoe added his second of the night, making a slick backhand-forehand move in front of Adams, and lifting it top shelf at 14:33 of the second period to make it 3-0.

Salmon Arm’s Luke Mylymok tallied a power-play goal with 7:36 to play to cut the lead to two.

A brilliant rush by Jaden Senkoe sent a backhand over the glove of Adams to restore the three-goal lead, and Dafoe completed the hat trick at 4:50 for the 5-1 final.

Trail plays the Centennials in Merritt on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.