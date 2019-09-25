Dam City Rollers seek new recruits

Roller Derby is a great experience for women of all ages, now’s your chance to give it a try…

Dam City Rollers’ blocker Valerie Rossi (Lois Slain) took her mini me Lola Rossi (Lady Thug) for a spin last weekend at the team’s open fun skate.

In their 10th year running, the Dam City Rollers are making a call out to women interested in gearing up and learning how to play roller derby.

The Castlegar travel team – comprised of women from all over the region – is looking for new recruits to fill their roster and is adamant that no experience is necessary.

The six-week program will be held every Sunday at the gym from 5-7 p.m. New recruits will also be invited to attend the team’s regular Thursday practice from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Captain Amber Jinjoe, known fondly on the track as JinJoe Fight-Us, laced up a decade ago and is ready to rock her 10th season with solid strategy and technique. While she admits making the time commitment as a single mom can be challenging, she says the team has shown nothing but support.

“Roller derby has helped me be a better parent; it helps me get my aggression out, so I am more patient in my life,” she explains. “I love my derby family and honestly couldn’t live life without them.”

Following an open fun skate last weekend, the team is eager to share their knowledge and experience with new skaters.

Sarah Lamont, who goes by Sarge on the track, is returning for her second season of roller derby. She found out about the Dams after attending last year’s open skate and with a few months of training, was ready to play her first game.

“I actually had no idea there was a roller derby team here, but once I got up on skates, I was really interested in learning the game, and what derby was all about,” she says. “I’m coming back for another season because after learning, improving, and getting to know everyone on the team, I absolutely love roller derby.”

She had her first real taste of the sport this summer when the team beat out the competition at a two-day roller derby tournament hosted by Harbour City Rollers in Nanaimo, B.C.

The inclusive sport really does thrive on a team dynamic, welcoming athletes of all shapes, sizes, and skill levels. Roller derby attracts women of all ages, too, though you must be at least 19 years old to play.

The Dam City Rollers started as a house team 10 years ago under the West Kootenay Roller Derby League. Over the years, they’ve adapted and changed their focus to become a regional travel team.

Every year, the team recruits players to fill the roster, training from fall into early summer and playing both away and at home.

For more information or to stay connected, check out The Dam City Rollers on Facebook.