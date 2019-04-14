Davidson signs tryout contract with Hurricanes NHL affiliate

Former Smoke Eater Scott Davidson signs AHL contract with the Charlotte Checkers

Trail’ Scott Davidson signs amateur tryout contract with the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affiliate to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Another Trail Smoke Eaters alumnus signed an amateur tryout contract with an American Hockey League team.

Scott Davidson signed with the Charlotte Checkers, American Hockey League affiliate for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The 24-yea-old forward joins Jake Lucchini and Craig Martin as the latest Trail native to get a shot to play professional hockey, after completing his four-year student-hockey career with the University of Quinnipiac B0bcats.

Martin earned his ATO with the Springfield Thunderbirds, while Lucchini inked a deal with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Checkers clinched first place in the Atlantic Division and start the playoffs on Friday. Charlotte capped off its season with a pair of wins against the Erie Monsters on Thursday, 4-3, and Friday, 2-1. Davidson did not see any action, as Charlotte now prepares for the beginning of the Calder Cup playoffs this weekend.

Davidson became available after Quinnipiac fell in overtime to Minnesota-Duluth in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Davidson finished with 41 points (15g, 26a) in 154 game over his four years at Quinnipiac, including leading all team freshman in goals and helping the Bobcats to a conference title in 2015-16. Davidson, 23, also served as an alternate captain for his junior and senior campaigns.

The Checkers play a best-of-five series against the Providence Bruins starting Friday.

