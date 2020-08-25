Doubleheader requires extra-innings split between Trail U18 Orioles and Okanagan A’s

The Orioles and A’s played almost 20 innings of baseball at Butler Park on Saturday

The Trail Orioles rallied to split a double header with the Okanagan A’s on Saturday at Butler Park.

The Grade 10-12 Orioles proved a staunch challenge for an A’s team, which plays in the competitive Pacific Baseball League.

Both matches went to extra innings, with Trail storming back from an 8-2 deficit in the first match, scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at 8-8. But the A’s blew it open in the top of 10 with an 11-run inning and a 19-8 victory.

The Orioles bounced back, pushing the winning run over in the ninth inning for a 6-5 Game 2 victory to even the series.

“Both teams could have been better, lots of missed opportunities but a couple of good close games,” said Orioles coach Jim Maniago. “They are an older team than us and play in the PBL which is the best league in the province so the fact we’re competitive is a good sign.

“We are getting used to using wood bats as well which is a bit of an adjustment.”

Trail Youth Baseball has been following the direction of the provincial health officer and viaSport, head of amateur sport in BC. The Orioles have been practicing since the end of June and were given the okay to scrimmage last month, and to play against a small selection of regional teams earlier this month, but with strict COVID protocols in place.

The Orioles, which is made up players from last year’s American Legion ‘A’ Washington State championship team, swept a series against the Cranbrook Bandits two weekends ago.

“We’ll play them (the A’s) again in the fall and the hope is that the bubbles will open up so we can play other teams and have a full slate of games in September and early October.”

Trail Youth Baseball is also looking at playing fall ball, to give Grade 7-9s a chance to get in some competitive games.