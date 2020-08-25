Doubleheader requires extra-innings split between Trail U18 Orioles and Okanagan A’s

The Orioles and A’s played almost 20 innings of baseball at Butler Park on Saturday

The Trail Orioles rallied to split a double header with the Okanagan A’s on Saturday at Butler Park.

The Grade 10-12 Orioles proved a staunch challenge for an A’s team, which plays in the competitive Pacific Baseball League.

Both matches went to extra innings, with Trail storming back from an 8-2 deficit in the first match, scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at 8-8. But the A’s blew it open in the top of 10 with an 11-run inning and a 19-8 victory.

The Orioles bounced back, pushing the winning run over in the ninth inning for a 6-5 Game 2 victory to even the series.

“Both teams could have been better, lots of missed opportunities but a couple of good close games,” said Orioles coach Jim Maniago. “They are an older team than us and play in the PBL which is the best league in the province so the fact we’re competitive is a good sign.

“We are getting used to using wood bats as well which is a bit of an adjustment.”

Trail Youth Baseball has been following the direction of the provincial health officer and viaSport, head of amateur sport in BC. The Orioles have been practicing since the end of June and were given the okay to scrimmage last month, and to play against a small selection of regional teams earlier this month, but with strict COVID protocols in place.

The Orioles, which is made up players from last year’s American Legion ‘A’ Washington State championship team, swept a series against the Cranbrook Bandits two weekends ago.

“We’ll play them (the A’s) again in the fall and the hope is that the bubbles will open up so we can play other teams and have a full slate of games in September and early October.”

Trail Youth Baseball is also looking at playing fall ball, to give Grade 7-9s a chance to get in some competitive games.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3
Next story
City of Trail bolsters daytime patrols with private security company

Just Posted

Trail council faces residents fed up with crime

“This is a very complex issue involving very complex people,” said Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin.

Painful Truth: Greetings from Phase 2

Some of us never left Phase 2 of the re-opening. Some never left Phase 1.

City of Trail bolsters daytime patrols with private security company

Trail council announced that it enlisted Selkirk Security to increase day patrols in the Silver City

B.C. Consumers rack up big losses to shady online cannabis retailers

BBB: Whatever you do, don’t buy cannabis from a retailer that asks for payment in bitcoin!

Heads up on Wednesday traffic changes in East Trail

Paving and milling will be underway on Highway 3B and Second Avenue

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Most Read