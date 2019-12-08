Express and Rivermen take advantage of depleted Trail Smoke Eaters team

The Trail Smoke Eaters dropped their opening two games of Mainland Division road trip

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Connor Sweeney scored in a 5-2 loss to Langley Rivermen on Saturday, and will look for a better result versus Chilliwack on Sunday. Jim Bailey photo.

Offence has driven the Trail Smoke Eaters success this year but with three of their top four scorers away from the team to play in the World Jr. A Challenge, getting goals has proved a challenge for the team.

Trail fell to the league-leading Coquitlam Express 4-1 on Friday, and 5-2 to the Langley Rivermen on Saturday.

The absence of Kent Johnson, Owen Ozar, Philippe Lapoint and Powell Connor has been felt acutely by the Smoke Eaters, particularly on the power play where Trail went just 1-for-8 in the two games.

In Saturday’s match against the Rivermen, Langley jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Brian Scoville and Kaeden Patrick, before Trail’s Chase Dafoe scored his fourth of the season with 13 seconds to play in the first period.

Jake Livingstone gave Langley a 3-1 lead, before Connor Sweeney drew Trail to within one 18 seconds into the third period.

However, Patrick netted an insurance marker 67 seconds later, and Devin Leduc scored an empty netter for the 5-2 final.

Langley outshot Trail 32-27 and was 1-for-2 on the power play, while Trail was 0-for-4.

In Friday’s match up, Coquitlam extended their home record to 18-0 with a 4-1 victory.

The Smoke Eaters got off to a good start and took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Dafoe.

However, it was all Coquitlam after that with Will Margel tying the game with 2:33 to play in the opening frame, and Ethan O’Rourke, Christian MacDougall, and Tyler Schleppe scoring for the Express.

Coquitlam outshot Trail 32-18 in the match and went 2-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Smoke Eaters finish off their road trip with a match against the Chilliwack Chiefs on Sunday.

WJAC: Philippe Lapointe assisted on one of the Team Canada West’s two goals in a tough 3-2 loss to the United States to kick off the tournament on Saturday.

Canada West next faces off against Canada East on Sunday with the puck drop at 6 p.m. PT.