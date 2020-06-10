The climbing facility has extended its hours since reopening to the public on June 9. (Flux Climbing Facebook photo)

Flux Climbing reopens to the public in Rossland

The facility has changed many of its operations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Flux Climbing in Rossland has adjusted its operations after reopening to the public on June 9.

The climbing facility had to temporarily shut down on March 16 due to rising health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Business owner Jason Ring said multiple precautions are being taken to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

“One thing we’ve done is reduced our capacity to 15 people so that we can implement social distancing in the facility,” said Ring.

“We’ve also introduced two-to-three hour daily time slots for people to use the facility instead of people coming in whenever they want. We close for 15 minutes between each time slot to clean the bathrooms and other surfaces.”

The time slots can be viewed on the Flex Climbing website and includes different times for kids/youth, families and adults.

The climbing facility is also open 14 hours longer now than it was before the closure to help spread more climbers out over the course of the day. Currently, the facility is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Ring said some amenities have also been temporarily closed at the facility to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

“Our lost and found is one area that people won’t be able to physically access right now,” said Ring.

“We’ve also stopped selling retail stuff life Gatorade, juice boxes and energy bars for climbers.”

Climbers aren’t allowed to eat in the facility and the facility’s kitchen area has also been temporarily closed, according to Ring.

Climbers can also check out an up-to-date headcount tool online so they can avoid coming into the facility if it’s operating at near capacity.

Ring said he’s having mostly positive emotions as the facility opens again to the public.

“It feels good and weird at the same time, especially since we were closed for so long,” said Ring.

“However, it’s really nice to be back and to start seeing some of our regular customers again.”

