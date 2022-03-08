Gerick faces off against Re/Max in TCHL finals

Gerick Sports defeated Rossland Collision in a semifinal shootout to advance to Trail Commercial Hockey League final against Re/Max. Game 1 goes Thursday at 7:15 p.m., with Game 2 on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. in the best-of-3 final at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey

Following two thrilling semifinals, Re/Max will face off against Gerick Sports in the Trail Commercial Hockey League (TCHL) final starting Thursday, Mar. 10 at the Trail Memorial Centre.

It’s turned out to be the year of the underdog, as the third seeded Re/Max beat second place OK Tire in Game 3 of the best-of-three semifinal in a 6-2 series-clinching win.

Meanwhile, fourth-place Gericks won 4-3 in an exciting Game 3 overtime win, knocking off Rossland Collision, the top seed in the TCHL, to book their ticket to the final.

The teams played a full 32 game schedule this season with Rossland Collision coming out on top with a 20-8-4 record and 44 points, compared to the fourth place Gericks at 13-16-3 and 29 points. However, league parity showed up in the playoff as both finalists knocked off the higher seeds to advance.

AM Ford’s Pat Iannone led all scorers with 32 goals and 63 points in 26 games, followed by teammate Dallas Calvin with 31 goals and 50 points. Yet, AM Ford finished fifth in the league standings and did not make the playoffs.

Craig Clare was the highest point-getter for Gericks with 34 points, and will face off against Kyle Hope, the top scorer for Re/Max, with 32 points.

The TCHL final is set for a best-of-three series starting Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre. Game 2 goes on Sunday, Mar. 13 at 2:15 p.m. and Game 3 on Mar. 17 at 7:15 p.m., if necessary.



