Glenmerry Bowl ready to roll

The lanes at Glenmerry Bowl in Trail are open to the public this week, call to reserve a time

Sanitizing and social distancing will be the new norm at Glenmerry Bowl as it opens up half its lanes to the public this week. Jim Bailey photos.

Glenmerry Bowl is ready to roll into a new season.

The popular Trail bowling alley got the go-ahead after phase 3 of viaSport’s return-to-play plan fell into place.

“We opened just this past weekend, and our leagues are starting this week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Glenmerry Bowl proprietor Ron Sandnes. “We had a meeting with the health board and have all the protocols set for COVID so hopefully everything is going to work out.”

Like other facilities and sports in B.C., Glenmerry Bowl has adapted, implementing safety measures such as intensive cleaning, sanitizing stations, using every second lane during public bowling, keeping league teams limited to four players and separated by new seating arrangements and scoring protocols.

“It seems to have worked pretty good, we had the seniors out and the ladies league,” said Sandnes. “It’s a lot of extra work, but it’s nothing that can’t be accomplished.”

The adult leagues have started and are well attended but also have been impacted by the current pandemic.

“We are down a little bit from our leagues,” said Sandnes. “It looks like we’ll lose about three teams total from our league, but our leagues are considered a club so we can have cohorts of four per team, and a capacity of 50 people in the building including the workers.”

Glenmerry Bowl also boasts some improvements with new lanes installed last year that offer an exciting feature for public bowling nights.

“They even glow in the dark, so it will be a lot of fun during the cosmic laser bowling.”

Special occasions, like birthdays, are still allowed but will also be reduced and organized with health protocols in place.

“Some of the birthday parties that we put on, that are quite popular, will be limited to numbers, small groups and family groups.”

Glenmerry Bowl’s Ladies Coffee league bowls every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., Seniors go Wednesday at 1 p.m., Men’s every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Thursday is reserved for Mixed night at 7 p.m.

Just to be safe, Sandnes says they are delaying the Youth Bowling start up until late October.

“We are going to see how it goes. All I can say, is that the people we have had meetings with and the leagues they seem enthusiastic enough to give it a try.”

To make a reservation for public bowling or for more info call 250-368-6211 or visit online at glenmerrybowl.com.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.