The Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association is celebrating Minor Hockey Day with a Trail Times feature in appreciation for all the players, coaches, parents and volunteers who helped out during a very difficult year. See pages 11 - 18 for more pictures. Photo (pre-pandemic): Jim Bailey

The Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association is celebrating Minor Hockey Day with a Trail Times feature in appreciation for all the players, coaches, parents and volunteers who helped out during a very difficult year. See pages 11 - 18 for more pictures. Photo (pre-pandemic): Jim Bailey

Greater Trail minor hockey maintains tradition in time of no-play pandemic

GTMHA recognizing its teams in Trail Times feature (photos pre-pandemic)

In honour of Minor Hockey Day, the Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association will quietly celebrate its 64th year as an organization.

GTMHA is keeping at least one annual tradition alive by recognizing all its teams in today’s Trail Times feature, and thanking all the players, coaches, parents and volunteers who have endured and adapted to a very challenging year.

Greater Trail minor hockey has built a legacy that transcends the COVID pandemic. In a year that could easily divide, it brought together the communities of Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale with purpose and conviction.

The pandemic shut down travel, cancelled seasons, tournaments and even parents and spectators from watching, yet, the GTMHA forged ahead with practices and skills training, while undertaking strict protocols.

“It’s been hard,” said GTMHA vice president Jim Maniago. “Hard on parents that couldn’t watch when we were playing and hard on kids that were stuck with just practices and no games after November and hard on coaches to try and keep the kids engaged with only skill based practices for four months.”

The protocols were many and varied and included waiting outside with all your gear, helmet and mask on until 15 minutes before ice time. In November there was hope that a season might be possible in December, then January, then February, and still they wait.

“The protocols were different, but in general everyone adapted pretty well,” said Maniago. “Weird for the kids not to be able to spend the time together bonding as a team or having to rush to get ready in the few minutes that they are allowed into the rink before ice time but they adapt.

“The hardest part might have been the never ending dangling carrot of potentially being allowed to play games again and then never getting to do that.”

Youth hockey started in Trail in 1934 with 11 teams that included five Bantam, four Midget, and two Juvenile teams participating. By 1939, the Trail Boys Booster Hockey Club replaced the original organization and recruited 130 players to its ranks, under the direction of its first president, 15-year-old Jake MacLeod.

The organization grew by leaps and bounds and soon became the Trail Minor Hockey Association in 1950 with over 500 boys registered and teams playing for regional and provincial championships.

In 1955, the first female hockey league in BC was formed in Trail with four teams competing.

Trail minor hockey director Charlie McLean then introduced Minor Hockey Week to the Silver City in 1957. The following year, the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association liked the idea so much, they made it an annual event celebrated across Canada.

Almost every city and town in the country now celebrates minor hockey day with events, games and tournaments.

A Hockey Day in Trail would normally start with the annual pancake breakfast provided by the United Steel Workers Local 480, and then follow up with back-to-back games and tournaments running the rest of the day, capped off by a Trail Smoke Eaters game and/or a Beaver Valley Nitehawks match.

Although watching hockey wasn’t possible this year, for the love of the game parents kept taking their young players to the rink, so they could continue to improve their skills and play the game.

“Overall everyone made the best of it and appreciated being able to at least get out of the house, get on the ice and get some exercise,” added Maniago. “But we’re all hoping that by fall things will be more back to normal and the kids can enjoy a regular hockey season.

“Our teams have lost two years of competing for provincial championships and you only get so many years to be a kid.”

Read: KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing restrictions

Read: Petition to call for government to allow BCHL start


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After dodging COVID-19 for months, the Raptors are feeling full force of pandemic

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

Minor Hockey Day in Trail - for web
Greater Trail minor hockey maintains tradition in time of no-play pandemic

GTMHA recognizing its teams in Trail Times feature (photos pre-pandemic)

Tim Schewe
DriveSmart: Police Powers

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement.

Coby Reid helped rescue this bobcat from where it had frozen to the train tracks. Photo: Coby Reid
Bobcat deliverer shares details from Kootenay train track rescue

Coby Reid helped rescue a bobcat that was frozen to train tracks near Waneta bridge

Pictured here are part of the Oxide Leaching crew on Dec. 31, 1944. L-R: Reg Bilkey, Mary Rohacks, Mabel Schiavon, Bill Saitherswaite, Bobby Mason held by Carmela Demeo, Jean Stainton, Skid Marsters, Ingrid “Atty” Atkinson, Andy Adie, and Jessie Woodridge. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Pillars of strength – our women

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Most Read