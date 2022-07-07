Christina Lake Pickleball Club sees 166 participants from all over BC and Alberta compete

A strong contingent of Trail pickleball players competed at the Hook, Line and Dinker Pickleball Tournament in Christina Lake.

The pickleball capital of Canada hosted their annual Hook, Line and Dinker Pickleball Tournament on June 24 – 26.

The Christina Lake Pickleball Club saw 166 participants from all over BC and Alberta compete at various skill levels in Ladies Doubles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Over 160 players participated in Christina Lake Pickleball Club’s Hook, Line and Dinker Pickleball Tournament June 24-27. Awards were handed out in many categories, including this one: topping the podium are Greater Trail pickleball players Brenda Nedelec and Laurel Moore, silver went to Anita Sissons and Jeanie Moynes and bronze medalists Denise Mauro and Frances Lloyd Silver. Photo: submitted

Greater Trail pickleballers brought home a few medals and Ed Kriese from Osoyoos was the head referee of the games.

Christina Lake Firefighers Society hosted a Meet-and-Greet and cooked up fantastic burgers for donation. A Pancake Breakfast was served every morning by the local Rotary Club and the Grub Hut from Greenwood had a variety of great food for everyone.

Major sponsors for this successful event were Christina Gateway, Grace McGregor (RDKB), Huckleberry Food Market, Vaagen Fibre Canada, and Save On Foods.

