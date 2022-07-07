A strong contingent of Trail pickleball players competed at the Hook, Line and Dinker Pickleball Tournament in Christina Lake.
Hook, Line and Dinker
Christina Lake Pickleball Club sees 166 participants from all over BC and Alberta compete
Over 160 players participated in Christina Lake Pickleball Club’s Hook, Line and Dinker Pickleball Tournament June 24-27. Awards were handed out in many categories, including this one: topping the podium are Greater Trail pickleball players Brenda Nedelec and Laurel Moore, silver went to Anita Sissons and Jeanie Moynes and bronze medalists Denise Mauro and Frances Lloyd Silver. Photo: submitted
