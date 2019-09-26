The Birchbank Ladies Club recently held its annual Kay Buna Eclectic Tournament. Thirty-two golfers, including two members of the Buna family, teed off on the first day of the competition under cloudy skies and a few showers. The two-day net eclectic format saw Carolyn Caron leading after the first day with a score of 68. Caron battled the extremely wet conditions on the second day to end up with a net eclectic score of 60. However, Michelle Hansen, who netted a 77 the first day, fought her way to a net 60 as well to force a three-hole playoff. After tying the first two holes of the playoff, Caron cinched the winner’s title by winning on the third hole. Gordon and Lorne Buna, Kay’s sons, presented Caron with the Kay Buna Memorial plaque and a keeper trophy. Hansen was overall low net runner-up. Flight winners were: flight 1 – Lauren Murray, Vivian Oh, Maureen Elliott; flight 2 – Gerianne Hanik, Barb Secco, Carol Babcock; flight 3 – Mary Lynn Trozzo, Doreen Campbell, Eileen Holm. Pictured left to right are: Gordon Buna, Carolyn Caron, Michelle Hansen, and Lorne Buna.

Kay Buna Eclectic Tournament

Thirty-two Birchbank Ladies Club golfers teed off at Birchbank Golf Course for the fun event

