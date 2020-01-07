Hunter Young earned his first KIJHL shut out in the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 4-0 win over Spokane Braves on Saturday. Jim Bailey photo.

KIJHL: B.V. Nitehawks goalie, Hunter Young, shuts out Spokane Braves

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks split its weekend games with a win over Spokane and loss to Nelson

Hunter Young earned his first KIJHL shutout as the Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie stopped 39 shots in a 4-0 win over the Spokane Braves Saturday in Spokane.

John Usselman scored the game winner at the 15 minute mark of the opening period, banging in a rebound off a Morgan Peace shot for a 1-0 Hawks lead.

Related read: Beaver Valley blows out Border Bruins

B.V. dominated the first in what turned into a classic goaltenders duel, as B.V. outshot Spokane 22-13 in the opening frame.

The win lifts the 21-7-2-3 Nitehawks into first place, just one point up on the Nelson Leafs who beat B.V. 3-2 on Friday night at the Hawks Nest. The Hawks have three games in hand on Nelson, who lost to the Columbia Valley Rockies 5-3 on Sunday, following wins over B.V. and the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

In Saturday’s match vs Spokane, Hawks’ forward Lucas Anselmo tallied his third goal of the campaign on the power play, driving to the net and going top shelf on Braves goalie Austin Madge for a 2-0 lead at 7:48 of the second period.

With 99 seconds left in the period, Jared Stocks scored his 11th of the season, as the Nitehawks took a 3-0 lead despite being outshot by the Braves 19-14.

Stocks then added his 12th with 6:05 to play in the third, grabbing the puck off a broken play and beating Madge for the 4-0 final.

Beaver Valley outshot Spokane 46-39, and went 1-for-2 on the power play, and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

B.V. also welcomed back Nolan Corrado to the fold, and released goalie Saran Virdee. Corrado played 29 games in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Notre Dame Hounds before making his way back to B.V. The 18-year-old, six-foot-three forward scored six goals and 24 points in 44 games with the Nitehawks last season.

Virdee’s release leaves the crease in the capable hands of Young and Kevin Engman. Young is 7-1-1-1 in 10 games with the Hawks and owns an impressive 1.96 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. Engman, a Trail native, is 9-2-0-0 with a 3.14 GAA.

After showing potential last season, Virdee struggled posting a 6-7-1-0 record, a 3.22 goals against average and an .891 save percentage.

The Nitehawks have been hampered by injuries and were without forwards Angus Amadio, Philippe Lessard, and Marcus McEachern, and d-men Quaid Anderson and Luke Woodrow.

Beaver Valley is back in action this week when they host the Castlegar Rebels on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the B.V. Arena, and travel to Creston on Saturday for a game against the Thunder Cats.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tuesday Trail Smoke Eaters game cancelled

Just Posted

Former Major Leaguer enjoys visit with Trail fans

Trail native Jason Bay spends special night interacting with fans at Smoke Eaters game

Video footage solves Trail whodunit

Family’s surveillance camera captures hit and run on their parked car, driver identified

RDKB moves 2020 board meetings to the daytime

First meeting of 2020 is slated for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in Trail

Assessment reveals stable West Kootenay housing market

Averaged home values in Trail went up five per cent, according to BC Assessment

Grand Forks RCMP make Christmas Eve arrest for credit card fraud

Officers also seized items including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with card data

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Highway 3, Kootenay Pass closed due to avalanche hazard

The avalanche rating for the Kootenay Boundary region is currently high

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

Most Read