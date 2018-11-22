Kootenay Ice fall to Chiefs, Giants next

The Kootenay Ice will try to make up some ground against the Giants in the BC Major Midget League

The Kootenay Ice will look to get back on a winning track when they travel to Delta this weekend to face the Valley West Giants. Jim Bailey photo.

The Kootenay Ice dropped two games to the Vancouver NE Chiefs on the weekend in BC Major Midget League (BCMML) action.

A promising effort in the first game Saturday saw the Ice claw back a 3-0 first-period deficit to tie it in the second period, however, a tough Chiefs team responded in the third scoring three times on their way to a 6-4 victory.

Goals from Dante Berrettoni, Nicolas Roussel and Justin Scott gave the NE Chiefs a 3-0 lead, but the Ice battled back in the second period on goals from Gavin Damstrom, Noah Quinn, and Caleb Goncalves.

The Chiefs took the lead at 17:36 of the third on a goal by Logan Kurki, and less than a minute later a four-minute hit-to-the head penalty to Kootenay’s Anthony Williams stalled an Ice response. The Chiefs tallied an insurance marker at 8:51 on a Christian Lowe marker, and made it 6-3 on Berrettoni’s second goal of the game.

Williams scored with 4:40 left on the clock to bring the Ice within two in the 6-4 setback.

In Game 2 Sunday, a steady stream of Kootenay penalties helped the Chiefs erupt for five goals in the second period on their way to a 9-0 shut out.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead into the second period, before the wheels fell off for the Ice. Ryan Tattle scored his first of two on the night on the power play at 14:22, and 39 seconds later Scott put the Chiefs up 3-0 on another extra-man tally.

Two goals from Dante Ballarin, and singles from Ben Fontaine, James Bohn, and Berretoni rounded out the scoring in the 9-0 drubbing.

The wins elevate the 11-4-2-1 Chiefs into a tie with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds for first place in the BCMML standings, while Kootenay falls to 3-13-0-0.

The Ice will look to make up some ground when they travel to Delta to face the eighth place Valley West Giants (5-9-2-2) on Saturday and Sunday.