The Kootenay Ice will look to get back on a winning track when they travel to Delta this weekend to face the Valley West Giants. Jim Bailey photo.

Kootenay Ice fall to Chiefs, Giants next

The Kootenay Ice will try to make up some ground against the Giants in the BC Major Midget League

The Kootenay Ice dropped two games to the Vancouver NE Chiefs on the weekend in BC Major Midget League (BCMML) action.

A promising effort in the first game Saturday saw the Ice claw back a 3-0 first-period deficit to tie it in the second period, however, a tough Chiefs team responded in the third scoring three times on their way to a 6-4 victory.

Goals from Dante Berrettoni, Nicolas Roussel and Justin Scott gave the NE Chiefs a 3-0 lead, but the Ice battled back in the second period on goals from Gavin Damstrom, Noah Quinn, and Caleb Goncalves.

The Chiefs took the lead at 17:36 of the third on a goal by Logan Kurki, and less than a minute later a four-minute hit-to-the head penalty to Kootenay’s Anthony Williams stalled an Ice response. The Chiefs tallied an insurance marker at 8:51 on a Christian Lowe marker, and made it 6-3 on Berrettoni’s second goal of the game.

Williams scored with 4:40 left on the clock to bring the Ice within two in the 6-4 setback.

In Game 2 Sunday, a steady stream of Kootenay penalties helped the Chiefs erupt for five goals in the second period on their way to a 9-0 shut out.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead into the second period, before the wheels fell off for the Ice. Ryan Tattle scored his first of two on the night on the power play at 14:22, and 39 seconds later Scott put the Chiefs up 3-0 on another extra-man tally.

Two goals from Dante Ballarin, and singles from Ben Fontaine, James Bohn, and Berretoni rounded out the scoring in the 9-0 drubbing.

The wins elevate the 11-4-2-1 Chiefs into a tie with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds for first place in the BCMML standings, while Kootenay falls to 3-13-0-0.

The Ice will look to make up some ground when they travel to Delta to face the eighth place Valley West Giants (5-9-2-2) on Saturday and Sunday.

Previous story
Getzlaf lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over skidding Canucks
Next story
Cross-country skier Julien Locke kicks off World Cup circuit

Just Posted

Trail Legion raises $22,000 through poppy campaign

Funds from the annual campaign support local charities and provincial veteran causes

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Rossland Museum unveils second phase expansion plans

New exhibit a reality thanks to $700k grant from Teck

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Most Read