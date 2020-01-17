The Buchy rink is headed to the 2020 BC Senior Curling Championships. (Right to left) skip Tom Buchy,third Deane Horning, second Dave Toffolo and lead Darren Will. (Photo by Marg McKenzie, CurlBC)

Kootenay teams heading for curling provincials

Team Buchy and Team Nichols won the senior playdowns.

Two senior teams from the Kootenays have qualified for the 2020 BC Senior Curling Championships.

Regional playdowns were held last week at the Castlegar Curling Club with Team Nichol and Team Buchy coming out on top.

The senior women’s team consists of players from Castlegar, Trail and Nelson — skip Heather Nichol, third Jana Bidwell, second Marnie Matthews and lead Joyce Maloff.

The senior men’s members come from Kimberley, Castlegar and Sparwood — skip Tom Buchy, third Deane Horning, second Dave Toffolo, and lead Darren Will.

Provincials will be held in Vernon Feb 18-23.

Kootenay curling fans will have another opportunity to cheer on a local when Kimberley curler Kaila Buchy (Tom Buchy’s daughter) skips Team BC at the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Langley. The event starts Saturday and wraps up on Jan. 26, with the winning team going to worlds in Russia.

The Kootenay’s will continue to be a hot spot for curling action as Cranbrook will host the 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship and the 2020 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship starting Jan. 28.

According to CurlBC, Cranbrook’s Team Medford will be the home-crowd favourites. The team made up of Chris Medford, Steve Tersmette, Mitch Young, Jeff Langin and Josh Kennelly will be looking to unseat defending champion Jim Cotter, who is looking for his ninth trip to the Brier.

Team Salviulo will be representing the Castlegar Curling Club at the event with a revised lineup consisting of Nando Salviulo, Jamie Ingram, Cody Bartlett and Kevin Maffioli.

