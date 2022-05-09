Local Trail product commits to Smoke Eaters

Judah Makway will make the jump from the KIJHL to the BCHL as a Trail Smoke Eater in 2022-23

Former Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward and Trail native Judah Makway has committed to the Trail Smoke Eaters for the 2022-23 season. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters committed to home-grown talent Judah Makway for the 2022/23 BCHL season.

The 17-year-old Trail product played for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of the KIJHL last season and was an affiliate player for the Smoke Eaters.

Makway was a point per game forward in the KIJHL, scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists in 33 games, good enough to finish third in team scoring. Makway played three games and had one point with the Smoke Eaters which came in the postseason.

“It means a lot to me to be able to sign here, to be able to represent my hometown and the team I grew up watching,” said Makway in a release. “I’m excited to play for this organization and I look forward to to carrying on the winning tradition in Trail.”

Makway also earned MVP for the Nitehawks last season, helping Beaver Valley to second place in the Murdoch Division. Makway was injured for much of the playoffs, and was sorely missed as the Hawks fell to the Nelson Leafs in six games in the division final.

“Judah is a player that brings a high compete level on a daily basis. He has strong potential of being a power forward in the BCHL for years to come as he demonstrated in his games with us this past season.” said Smoke Eaters GM and head coach Tim Fragle.

