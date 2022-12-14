Lucchini set to make NHL debut with Ottawa Senators

Trail Smoke Eaters alumnus Jake Lucchini is poised to make his NHL debut tonight for the Ottawa Senators.

After parts of five seasons and 200 American Hockey League games, Lucchini is finally getting a chance in the NHL.

The Senators recalled both Lucchini and Dillon Heatherington, as the NHL team deals with injuries to Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte. Stutzle is expected to miss at least a week with a shoulder strain.

The 27-year-old Trail native will start tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Coincidentally, Lucchini spent two seasons with the Canadiens affiliate, Laval Rocket, before heading to Bellville.

Lucchini signed a one-year NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators in July. He has since racked up 23 points with seven goals and 16 assists in 24 games with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate Belleville Senators and ranks second on the team in scoring. Lucchini had a breakout season for Belleville last season, leading the team with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 72 games.

Undrafted, Lucchini played four years at Michigan Tech and was eventually named captain, before signing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to start his pro career. After two years with Laval, he joined the Belleville Senators last season and in his 200 AHL games has tallied 47 goals and 107 points.

Lucchini played three seasons for the Smoke Eaters from 2012 to 2015, amassing 48 goals and 69 assists for 117 points in 168 career games played. He was named team captain in his final season of Junior ‘A’ hockey and led the team in goals 35, assists, 48 and points, 83 in his final season, earning him a BCHL Second Team All-Star honour.

Lucchini never missed a game in his Tech career, skating in 164 contests. He led all college players in the category as a senior and finished one game short of tying a Tech record. Lucchini was the 66th player in Tech history to reach 100 career points, finishing with 104 points on 45 goals and 59 assists. As a senior, he co-captained the Huskies and led the team in points with 26 on 11 goals and 15 assists.

Lucchini was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman and twice won the WCHA Tournament Championship with the Huskies.

Wednesday night’s Ottawa-Montreal game can be viewed on ESPN+ and begins at 7 p.m. E.T. and 4 p.m. P.T.

