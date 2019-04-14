Major Midget Kootenay Ice on the ice at spring camp

The Kootenay Ice held their spring camp on the weekend with about 40 players attending the two-day camp at the Beaver Valley Arena. The new recruits skated in three scrimmages and practices on Saturday and Sunday. The Ice will protect a dozen players and a goalie and continue recruiting through the summer. Read more on the Ice in this week’s Trail Times. Jim Bailey photo.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

