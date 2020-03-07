Minor penalty for coach roughing player irks Castlegar parents

Minor hockey v-p quits in row over one-game suspension given to coach

The vice-president of Castlegar Minor Hockey has quit the organization to protest the results of a disciplinary hearing against one of the league’s coaches.

Chris Sherbinin stepped down from the CMHA executive last month after a disciplinary committee ruled a coach would only be suspended for one game after an incident described as “an assault” by the parents of a child on the team.

“I don’t feel the investigation was appropriate, and the victim became victimized – that’s the long and the short of it,” says Sherbinin.

Roughing incident

Castlegar News will not name the child or parents, or his team, in order to protect the child’s identity.

But the parents say their child has quit the team because of his coach, and the province’s amateur hockey governing body is investigating the case.

“I just want it to change for the children. It is not safe,” the child’s mother told Castlegar News.

The mother said the incident occurred at a game on Feb. 2, when her child was playing at an event outside of Castlegar.

She said her husband watched one of the team’s coaches grab his son as he was stepping onto the ice.

“[The coach] grabbed [our son] with two hands, and with force, pinned him against the back wall to prevent him from going on the ice,” the mother wrote in a complaint to the CMHA. “I also understand that there may have been some harsh words that [the coach] said to [our son] while he held him against the wall.”

Other parents witnessed the exchange, the mother says, and the team’s head coach and the manager approached the boy’s father after the game and apologized for the incident, her statement reads.

About a week after the incident, the parents were called to a meeting of the Castlegar Minor Hockey disciplinary committee.

The mother says the board told her they wouldn’t take the matter lightly and that the coach wouldn’t be allowed back behind the bench until the matter was resolved.

About four days after the first disciplinary meeting, the family was asked to meet with the committee again, this time to hear an apology from the coach.

Not satisfied with apology

The mother says the coach did apologize for manhandling the youth and for saying inappropriate things.

“Heather [Anderson, a member of the disciplinary committee] asked [our son] if he was satisfied with the apology and [our son] said he was not. [Our son] was asked if he would be OK going forward and he said ‘not really.’”

The coach received a single-game suspension, and is back behind the bench with the team.

“The disciplinary committee has now concluded all investigations,” says a letter to the family sent Feb. 17 from the CMHA. “We stand behind the process we followed and the final decisions that were made.”

That’s not good enough for the mom. In a letter back to the committee, she writes:

“I obviously have a different opinion as to how children should be protected and treated and feel that Castlegar Minor Hockey is completely negligent when it comes to protecting children in their association,” she wrote in an email to the committee. “Furthermore, I am interested in the details of how CMHA is in support of losing minor hockey players due to abuse and how it is that abusive coaches are protected rather than players.”

Decision prompts resignation

Sherbinin, who has been vice-president of the CMHA for two years, said he quit because of the disciplinary board’s decision.

“I had real misgivings of how the investigation was done,” he says. “I’ve done other investigations of a similar nature, not involving this level of physical interaction, and have suspended coaches for a lot longer for a lot less.

“I expressed my misgivings to the disciplinary committee about the investigation. It fell on deaf ears. I was not heard, I was not even responded to, therefore I resigned.”

The Castlegar Minor Hockey Association said it would not comment on the investigation. No response was received from West Kootenay Minor Hockey.

An official with the provincial body, BC Hockey, said they were aware of the complaint and were investigating.

The spokesperson said the organization’s minor hockey relations co-ordinator has been tasked with looking into the parent’s complaint. There was no word on when or what schedule the investigation would follow.

In the meantime, the mother says her son has quit the sport, and she’s requested her two older children be allowed to play with other teams outside of Castlegar.

“We do not wish to contribute to an association that has little or no regard for our children and their safety,” she wrote. “We will be enrolling them in another association.”

At press time, the parents said the provincial minor hockey assocation told them to ask for a review of the decision and appeal the disciplinary committee ruling.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s going in circles back to the same people who decided to do nothing at all,” the mother says.

However, the parents have written to the CMHA to formally ask for an appeal.


reporter@rosslandnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Just Posted

Minor penalty for coach roughing player irks Castlegar parents

Minor hockey v-p quits in row over one-game suspension given to coach

34 ways to spell Kootenay (or is it Kootenai?)

Place Names: No consensus existed in the 19th century on how to write the name of our region

Nitehawks-Leafs go Monday, Tuesday

Trail Times Columnist Dave Thompson’s Sports ‘n’ Things

Rossland’s Miner’s Hall recognized as site of national importance

Parks Canada designation was years in the works

The migrant Armageddon is at hand in Europe

“He may not know himself, but he’s desperate because his bluff in Syria has been called … “

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer to go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Most Read