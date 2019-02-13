World Anti-Doping Agency athlete committee chairperson, Beckie Scott, speaks at a news conference following the agency’s first Global Athlete Forum in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 5, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

New athletes group formed to tackle doping in sports

Athletes believe Russia was treated too gently following its doping scandal

An Olympic gold medallist and a former executive at the World Anti-Doping Agency are forming an organization designed to give athletes a more organized voice in the struggle against doping and the powers that police it.

The group, called Global Athlete, is being organized by British cyclist Callum Skinner.

Rob Koehler, who suddenly quit his post as deputy director general at WADA last year, will be the group’s director general.

A news release announcing the new group said it would be designed “for athletes aiming to collectively address the balance of power between athletes and sporting leaders.”

Athletes have spoken out in large numbers to protest what they perceive as lax treatment of Russia by the International Olympic Committee and WADA in the wake of the country’s doping scandal.

The non-profit group FairSport and individual donors will provide funding for the new group.

READ MORE: World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

___

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters host Penticton Vees
Next story
Legendary Rossland team re-forms to save arena

Just Posted

Trail shelter at capacity most nights

Staff advised not to turn anyone away from the six-bed shelter in this especially cold stretch

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board

Murray McConnachie will serve a second year on the Trust board, reflects on his inaugural year

Mushing through the snow

Environment Canada B.C. issued a snowfall advisory for Trail on Tuesday

Legendary Rossland team re-forms to save arena

Warriors playing against Selkirk Saints to raise money

Smart-thinking teen has quick rescue on Red Mountain

SAR says girl made every right decision when lost on ski hill

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read