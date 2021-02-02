NHL scouting: former Smoke Eater an ‘A’ list prospect

NHL Central Scouting provided an update to its Players to Watch list ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and two current BCHL players were included, as well as two alumni in the NCAA and another six who participated in the league’s 2020-21 extended training camp.

The list is separated into three categories, with A Prospects considered potential first-round picks, B Prospects projected to go in the second or third rounds and C Prospects in the fourth round or later.

A Prospects: Kent Johnson (F) – University of Michigan (Trail Smoke Eaters)

Johnson has been a force so far in his freshman season at Michigan. He has 18 points through his first 15 college games to lead all Wolverines in scoring and has earned a weekly conference award twice.

Last year, Johnson led the BCHL in scoring with 101 points. His 41 goals and 60 assists were also tops in the league. He was awarded the Vern Dye Memorial trophy as the BCHL’s Most Valuable Player at the conclusion of the season. He also took home national honours as well when he was named the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) Top Forward.

Over his two seasons in the BCHL, the Port Moody, B.C. native amassed 147 points in 112 regular-season games.

Johnson is projected by many to be a top-10 pick and some even have him as high as top-five.

C Prospects: Luke Mylymok (F) – University of Minnesota-Duluth (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Mylymok has one goal and two assists through seven games in his freshman year in the NCAA for a Minnesota-Duluth team that is ranked number six in the USCHO college hockey rankings.

Last year, the native of Wilcox, Sask. joined the Silverbacks midway through the season and racked up 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 26 regular-season games. He also stepped up with four goals and an assist in Salmon Arm’s first-round sweep of the Victoria Grizzlies before the season was shut down.

Sasha Teleguine (F) – Chilliwack Chiefs

The Chiefs made Teleguine one of their first acquisitions last offseason when they announced he had committed to the team back in March. He has yet to suit up for the team as they await the start of the BCHL regular season.

The 18-year-old from North Attleboro, Mass. played the previous three seasons at Thayer Academy. In his final year with the team in 2019-20, he led them in goals with 21, assists with 31 and points with 52. He finished his prep school career with 89 points in 83 games over three years.

He is committed to Northeastern University next year.

Finlay Williams (F) – Penticton Vees

Now considered a BCHL veteran, Williams was named Penticton’s team captain after he was acquired from the Prince George Spruce Kings in the offseason. During the BCHL’s extended training camp season in the fall, Williams had nine points in 13 games as the Vees captured the inaugural Okanagan Cup.

Williams started his BCHL career with the Spruce Kings and had 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 40 regular-season games in 2019-20. The North Vancouver, B.C. native broke into the league as a 15-year-old affiliate with Prince George the year prior, but he really announced his arrival during the 2019 Fred Page Cup championship series when he scored the game-winning goal in a 4-1 Game 2 victory against the Vernon Vipers.

Williams in committed to play at the University of Michigan starting next season.