Nitehawks alumni invite supporters to tee off at Champion

It’s only fitting that the champion 2017 Beaver Valley Nitehawks tee off at Champion.

The Nitehawks Alumni Association is hosting a golf tournament/fundraiser at Champion Lakes Golf Course on Saturday, June 25 and invites supporters to come join the fun.

The event is honouring the Nitehawks 2017 team that won the Keystone Cup Western Canadian Jr. B championship, along with the KIJHL and provincial titles.

“Our 2017 championship team wanted to get together to celebrate five years so we organized a tournament, opened it up to the alumni, and thought it would be a good way to support the alumni association,” said Sam Swanson, who played on the 2017 team and is one of four players to have his jersey retired to the rafters of the BV Arena.

A highlight of the event will be a hole-in-one contest for a chance to win a cool $30,000 cash prize courtesy of Dan Ashman and AM Ford. Every participant will get a tee shot on the second hole to win the grand prize.

“It was really nice of Danny to do that,” said organizer Terry Jones Sr. “AM Ford has been an amazing sponsor and we are really happy to be able to offer that.”

Swanson played five full seasons for the Nitehawks, appearing in 206 regular season and 68 playoff games. He led the team to four Neil Murdoch Division banners, two KIJHL championships, two Cyclone Taylor titles, and a Western Canadian Keystone Cup. He is now leading the Hawks alumni and looks forward to renewing ties with former Nitehawks and the team’s supporters.

“The only thing we are kind of in a pinch for now is time, it goes on Saturday so we need to have our numbers in very soon,” added Swanson. “It will be great to have more people come, it’s a great event and a great opportunity for everyone involved.”

The tournament is a best ball format with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. Don’t forget to bring some toonies for the KP contest on hole 5.

The Nitehawks are still looking for teams, and encourage interested participants to sign up for a fun round of golf and dinner to follow at 5 p.m.

All proceeds go to creating scholarships for Nitehawks players and alumni.

For more info or to sign up contact Swanson at 250-231-8678.

