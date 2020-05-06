Beaver Valley Nitehawks co-captain Angus Amadio (right) is the recipient of the Grant Sheridan Memorial scholarship. Amadio congratulates Nitehawks coach Terry Jones after his 1,000th win over the Revelstoke Grizzlies last season. Steve Scaia photo.

Nitehawks forward awarded Grant Sheridan Memorial scholarship

Nitehawks co-captain Angus Amadio was a tremendous leader in his three years in Beaver Valley

Beaver Valley Nitehawks captain Angus Amadio was honoured with the inaugural Grant Sheridan Memorial Scholarship.

The ‘Remembering Grant Sheridan scholarship’ is awarded to a KIJHL player that best exhibits academic excellence, community involvement, and leadership qualities.

Amadio, a talented forward, played three seasons with the Nitehawks and was co-captain this year, leading the Nitehawks to another Neil Murdoch Division title.

“I am very grateful and humbled to receive the Grant Sheridan scholarship,” said Amadio in a release. “His beliefs and lifestyle on and off the ice are a great inspiration to young hockey players to carry out his example in everything you do.”

Amadio competed every night and was an offensive threat as much as a solid two-way player, averageing a point a game. The 20-year-old tallied 37 points in 37 games this season, and 34 in 35 games last year.

“He was one of the many character guys we had on our team,” said Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones. “Angus, as an 18-year-old, he came here and he had to make the team and battle for his spot. And after that he earned everything he got by working hard every single day.”

The Calgary native is the recipient of a $1,500 scholarship, and will return home to study business at the University of Calgary.

Amadio was key to the Nitehawks run to the Kootenay Conference final last season, and was in the midst of a Neil Murdoch Division playoff final when the season was suddenly cancelled due to coronavirus.

The 20-year-old centre emulated the characterisics of the award’s namesake, and like Grant he worked as tirelessly off the ice, volunteering for a number of non-profit groups, interacting with students and Special Olympians or helping out on the Toy Drive.

“Angus is a tremendous leader, he leads by example, demonstrating leadership in his actions, efforts, and through his quiet resilience,” added Jones. “Him and Morgan (Peace) were just terrific captains. One of the things I’ve always appreciated is when your captains are great quality people and work hard. Your life as a coach is that much easier.”

The scholarship fund was created by MindRight for Athletes Society in partnership with the KIJHL.

Kelowna Chiefs captain Miles Mattila is the founder of MindRight, a not-for-profit society, that helps provide resources for hockey players and young individuals with mental health issues.

He introduced the Grant Sheridan Scholarship at the beginning of the season in honour of the Chiefs’ former president and GM, who past away in July last year after contracting bacterial meningitis.

For Mattila and KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois, Amadio is an eminently deserving recipient of the award.

“Angus has proven himself to be a key player and leader for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and a tremendous ambassador for the KIJHL over the past three seasons,” Dubois said in a release. “He exemplifies the qualities as a student athlete that this scholarship was created to recognize, and he’s very deserving of this honour. I’d also like to thank Myles Mattila and MindRight for making this scholarship possible and helping to preserve Grant’s memory in such a meaningful way.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cycling advocates say a different mindset is needed for people taking it up

Just Posted

Problem solving a pandemic: a Nelson man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Nitehawks forward awarded Grant Sheridan Memorial scholarship

Nitehawks co-captain Angus Amadio was a tremendous leader in his three years in Beaver Valley

New programs launched for Basin food producers

Columbia Basin Trust starts wage subsidy and loan programs this month

West Kootenay real estate already starting to bounce back from COVID dip

In the last 14 days there have been 46 new real estate listings in the West Kootenay.

On the bright side, Trail will soon be in bloom

Trail Community in Bloom Committee has been part of CiB since 2002

LIVE: Six CAF members killed in helicopter crash to be honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

Most Read