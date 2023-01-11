Nordic Pulse seeks test pilots for new ski app

Nordic Pulse creator Julien Locke is seeking feedback from local skiers testing the new skiers’ app

Black Jack skier Julien Locke is seeking nordic skiers to test out his new Nordic Pulse ski app, and offer feedback. (Seb Dandurand photo)

A familiar face among Rossland’s cross country ski community is seeing his business gain traction throughout North America.

Julien Locke, Black Jack skier and Nordic Pulse creator, is looking for willing participants to take a test flight with his new skiing app.

“We have some exciting news to share,” said Locke in a press release.

“We’ve been hard at it working on a (much requested) addition to the Nordic Pulse platform.”

The iOS Nordic Pulse skier app is ready for early-access beta testing.

It’s been a full-on development process as Locke says he couldn’t be more excited to share their progress with West Kootenay cross country skiers.

“While we still have many more advanced features in the works, it’s time for the app to hit the trails and get some real-world usage.”

Last month, with considerable early snowfall, Nordic Pulse saw most of its 165-plus trail networks in full grooming mode.

A busy time for the Nordic Pulse crew, who work hard setting up new areas, optimizing maps and helping everyone’s groomers.

And the Nordic Pulse family just keeps on growing. “It feels that we have new areas signing on every few days,” said Locke.

Recent additions include three Washington State Parks, Snow Mountain Ranch in Colorado, West Yellowstone in Montana, Girdwood Nordic in Alaska, two ski areas of Sépaq (Government organization in Quebec that manages parks), Dakota Ridge Nordic in BC, several Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, WinMan Trails in Wisconsin, and the Friends of Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Interested participants can check out Nordic Pulse’s recent updates on Instagram and Facebook, download and test out the Nordic Pulse app, and give much appreciated feedback to Locke and his team.

Currently, the app is only available through Apple products like your iPhone, iPad, iPod, watch, Apple TV and Mac computer, but he expects it will be coming to Android soon.

“As with any beta phase, we’re sure there will be bugs, snags and hiccups along the way, and we would appreciate your feedback if you find anything amiss.”

Each build is available to test for up to 90 days, starting from the day the developer uploads it. You can see how many days you have left for testing under the app name in TestFlight. TestFlight will notify you each time a new build is available and will include instructions on what you need to test.

Alternatively, with TestFlight 3 or later, you can turn on automatic updates to have the latest beta builds install automatically.

For more info, go to the TestFlight page at: https://testflight.apple.com/join/WCVmXoPT or contact Nordic Pulse through social media.