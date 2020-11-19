Red Mountain set to open up on Dec. 12

The resort has implemented many health protocols around COVID-19 this season. Photo: Red Mountain

It’s time to dust off those skis and snowboards.

Red Mountain has announced that it will be opening at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Resort director of marketing Erik Kerr said a number of health protocols are being taken to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 on the mountain.

“Our pass-holder parking lot near Topping Chair is almost complete, all of our COVID-19 protocols have been posted on our website and social media and season pass holders are picking up their passes by last name before opening weekend to avoid crowding,” said Kerr.

“The season is finally getting underway here and things are going as smoothly as they can.”

Staff decided to open the temporary parking lot for pass holders to avoid congestion at the base of the resort. The temporary access road to the parking lot is located north of Granite View Road along Highway 3B and it can accommodate between 200 and 300 cars.

Making it mandatory for most people to wear face masks inside facilities, having reduced capacity inside facilities and making strangers sit on opposite ends of a quad chair or by themselves on a double or triple chair are other precautions the resort is taking.

Clear communication at the resort will ensure everyone follows the health protocols, according to Kerr.

“Once people arrive at the mountain, we will have four-by-four signage about the protocols at both the parking lot and base lot dropoff area,” said Kerr.

“Resort greeters walking around the base area will also politely reinforce the rules in case people miss reading the signs.”

Almost all of the resort staff have been hired for the upcoming season and they’ll be educated on training modules around COVID-19 throughout the season.

In the event the resort can’t start their season in December due to COVID-19, people would have their passes credited for the entire 2021/2022 season. People will receive a partial credit for next season if the resort has to shut down partway through this upcoming season.

People can view both the resort’s safety protocols and its refund policy around COVID-19 on its website.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 17, the resort currently has a snow base of 45 centimetres.

Skiing and Snowboarding