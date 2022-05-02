Redstone Golf Resort tees off on new season

The Rossland golf course offers reduced pricing for membership and more, book your tee time today

Redstone Golf Resort manager Jeff Bruce says the course has wintered well and is in pristine condition. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Redstone Golf Resort is back into the swing of things, with their front nine open and ready for play.

The scenic Les Furber designed Rossland course is in great shape with ongoing improvements that will keep it challenging but make it an all around great golf experience.

“The course wintered fantastic,” said Redstone manager Jeff Bruce. “Greens came out very healthy. We’ve upgraded our bunkers, so there will be all new bunker sand through the entire course by the end of May. The grass itself is pristine, it looks like mid-July condition out here.”

Redstone is also making upgrades to the cart paths and tee boxes, and thinned out trees and underbrush, says Bruce.

And with local support and strategic partnerships, the course has thrived in spite of the challenges the pandemic wrought.

In the past four years Redstone’s membership has doubled. Last season the course held several pandemic-safe events that raised more than $30,000 for local non-profits and organizations like Greater Trail Minor Hockey, Seven Summits Centre for Learning, Rossland Arena Society, the Alzheimer’s Society and many more.

“We are looking to increase on that this year,” said Bruce. “One of the things we were able to do was work well with Interior Health and B.C. Health to be the first course to run tournaments.”

May 14 is the first event, which is called the Cinderella Fund for Greater Trail Minor Hockey. The fund is for youth whose families need assistance to buy equipment or for registration.

“Our goal is to raise $7,500,” said Bruce. “It’s just a win, win with two great organizations working together.”

Redstone has been working with West Kootenay courses to make the game mutually beneficial to golfers and the respective courses, and offers a 50 per cent reciprocal for members of other courses.

“All the local courses, everybody really gets together. The members like to play other courses so having the reciprocal agreements when you join a local golf course, you get to play everywhere in the area.”

And while cost of living prices continue to rise, the resort dropped their membership fee for new and returning members.

They also partner with local accommodators for stay and play packages, and will resume its Men’s and Lady’s night, made possible by local sponsors.

Redstone has fully stocked pro shop for those looking for all things golf and the newly renovated restaurant also opened on the weekend so anyone and everyone is invited to come enjoy the food, a round of golf or both.

“It’s nice to see some new food and beverages, see some new faces, smile perhaps without a mask on and finally see what a friendly face looks like,” said Bruce.

Call Redstone for a tee time or reserve a table at 1-877-362-4555 or go to redstoneresort.com and check out their amazing spring sale.

