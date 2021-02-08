Organizers rally Rossland residents to help with Kraft Hockeyville nomination. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Organizers rally Rossland residents to help with Kraft Hockeyville nomination. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Rossland Arena organizers rally residents for Kraft Hockeyville

Share special memories, show passion, and a chance to win a prize that will benefit entire area

The Rossland Arena has been nominated for Kraft Hockeyville 2021 and has a chance to win $250,000 in arena upgrades and the opportunity to host a preseason NHL game.

The time is ticking and Rossland Arena Society is hoping residents will go online and contribute their experiences before the Feb. 14 deadline.

“In order to rally to the finals, we need your help!

“We have such huge community spirit and passion throughout our entire area and this is our chance to show it.”

How can the Rossland Arena make it to the top?

“We need nomination stories, photos, videos, reactions and notes added to the Rossland Arena Rally Page on the Hockeyville website. Every one of these actions will count toward earning points for our nomination.”

The society is asking all rink users and supporters in the entire area (ages 13+) to head on over to https://www.kra hockeyville.ca/#/community/rosslandarena and check out the growing number of heartwarming photos and stories.

Help Rossland rally to the top by contributing to the rally page: whether by nomination story, sharing to Twitter, uploading photos, videos, emojis or notes.

Residents have until 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 to generate as many rally points as possible.

“We ask that you do as many as possible – every little bit helps – so spread the word! By word of mouth, social media (check out our cool Facebook frame – RosslandArenaforHockeyville2021), email, poster – whatever works!”

Rossland’s final score will come from two main categories, the content of nomination stories and the rally points:

• Nomination Story Content will account for 80 per cent of the total score.

• All Rally Actions will make up the remaining 20 per cent.

Each rally action is worth points – Nomination Story (10 points each – 1 per person), Twitter Share (5 points per share – 1 per person), Photos/Videos (3 points each – up to 5 per person), Reactions/Emojis (1 point each, up to 15 per person) and Notes (1 point each – 1 per person).

The four communities with the most nominations and rally points will advance to the finals, where the winner will be determined by vote. The three runner-up communities will be awarded runner up prizes of $25,000 each to put towards arena refurbishing and repairs.

“A huge thank you for ALL the support shown to the Rossland Arena to date. We’ve already come such a long way!”

This is a great opportunity to share special memories, show passion, and stand a chance to win a prize that will benefit the entire area for many years to come – so please take a few minutes to help out.

About Kraft Hockeyville: Kraft Hockeyville is an annual competition sponsored by Kraft Heinz, the National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association in which communities compete to demonstrate their commitment to the sport.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rugby Canada launches probe, revamps women’s 7s coaching staff after players complain

Just Posted

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Organizers rally Rossland residents to help with Kraft Hockeyville nomination. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Rossland Arena organizers rally residents for Kraft Hockeyville

Share special memories, show passion, and a chance to win a prize that will benefit entire area

Brenda Haley shares these fantastic views taken during a snowshoe trek in the Kootenay Pass on Sunday, Jan. 24. Photos: Brenda Haley
Extreme cold warning for the West Kootenays

Frigid temperatures expected this week, following a mild and sodden January

Walmart Trail representatives, Nicole, Charity Team Lead (left) and Ryan, Store Manager (right) presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Trail Walmart donates to regional hospital

Donation made to KBRH Health Foundation

Pat Henman: "I wrote this book for many reasons, one of them being that the criminal system re-look at their treatment of victims, plus to loudly suggest that lawmakers devise a plan to make sure a repeat or first offender can never do this again to innocent people." Photo: Bill Metcalfe
The power of healing: Nelson’s Pat Henman publishes memoir about near-fatal car accident

Beyond the Legal Limit details medical miracles, legal battles, and returning to normal life

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3M fish due to federal farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Most Read